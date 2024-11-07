DJ Bongz is spreading his wings by venturing into the food industry in Durban

The Sobabili hit-maker takes over the reins from the acclaimed business mogul Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu

Fans have officially declared that the legendary DJ's establishment will be their new home

DJ Bongz, a renowned music producer, has announced he is the new owner of Viewz Urban Grill and Rooftop Lounge. The glamorous hangout spot will soon open in Morningside, Durban. The esteemed business mogul Kgolo 'Da Guru' Mthembu previously owned the famous club.

DJ Bongz is moving from serving hits to serving food. Congratulations, Brazzo. Image: realdjbongz

DJ Bongz to ply his trade in a new industry

Since the new management is set to take over, Viewz at Twenty5 has rebranded to Viewz Urban Grill and Rooftop Lounge. Diversifying incomes is highly recommended within the creative space, and DJ Bongz is following suit. The announcement included a brief and exciting 'opening soon' caption.

The chic hangout spot has previously received negative publicity. In November 2023, it was reported that the staff at Viewz had not received their salaries, and they had alleged that Kgolo lacked concern for their well-being. Furthermore, DJ Wobbly, an acclaimed music producer and DJ, once revealed that he had not been paid for his bookings at Viewz.

TimesLive reported that Viewz at Twenty5 had been closed for some time and that DJ Bongz saw a chance to revive the famous club.

DJ Bongz also announced on Instagram that the new spot is hiring. The vacancies are open to bottle service girls and waitresses; applicants should send full-length and portrait images.

This is a highly anticipated venture based on the positive comments under DJ Bong'z's post.

DJ Bongz's supporters cannot wait for the launch

Club Viewz is likely to be a staple in the food space in Durban; already, people are showing massive interest.

@dlalathukzin wrote:

"Let’s goooo!!!''

@realdjlag added:

''Congratulations, Brazzo 🍾🍾''

@sanele_nnxasana commented:

''Our New Home 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 coming soon'.'

@masiya wrote:

''Makwande 🔥🙌🏾''

Mohale Motaung previously owned a lounge

In related news, Briefly News reported that media personality Mohale Motaung enjoyed a stint after opening his restaurant, Fusion Cocktail Lounge, in Melville, Johannesburg.

Sadly, the place closed just over a year after opening. Some factors that reportedly led to the business's demise were not paying salaries and booking stock late. At some point, the 28-year-old was locked outside his establishment due to unpaid rent.

