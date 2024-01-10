Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu's husband, Kgolo "Da Guru," is in trouble over money

The businessman is being called out by DJ Wobbly after going months without paying him

Mzansi rallied to support Wobbly as he fights for his money, where some advised him to take legal action

DJ Wobbly dragged Annie Mthembu’s husband, Kgolo “Da Guru” Mthembu, about going months without paying him. Images: wobbly_rsa, kgolodaguru_exp

DJ Wobbly broke his silence about his money problems with Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu. Known famously as Annie Mthembu's husband from Real Housewives of Durban, Da Gugu allegedly failed to pay Wobbly for the months he performed at his establishments.

DJ Wobbly drags Kgolo Mthembu over non-payment

It's Januworry and DJ Wobbly wants his money!

The DJ/ producer is dragging his former business partner, Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu, known as Annie Mthembu's controversial husband, about not paying him after months of service.

In a series of Instagram posts, Wobbly did a tell-all about his troubles of trying to get his money and struggling to provide for his family:

"Since August, I've been playing at these establishments and I haven't gotten paid, and what frustrates me the most is that no one is saying anything for me."

"I couldn't do anything for my daughter, got evicted from my apartment, and couldn't invest in my career. I have pulled up for you, and you haven't had the decency to call me. Please, pay me and let's part ways!"

Wobbly called Da Guru out for his alleged shady ways:

"It hurts me to do this, but I've tried to get answers about my payments. Ten years working together, and no decency to call me? This has messed up my mental state, I clearly don't mean jack to you for you to not pay me. I can't start this year feeling worthless."

Mzansi reacts to Wobbly's accusations

Netizens are stunned by Wobbly's claims about Da Guru owing him and rallied behind him:

South African TV star, Khaya Dladla comforted Wobbly:

"Awu mfethu, this breaks my heart. Be strong, and I hope you heal from this."

jucysbucy advised:

"I think it’s high time you institute legal proceedings."

mario_munday claimed:

"Bro, even if you robbed this man, he ain't go it."

p_kuttah was disappointed:

"Can’t believe that we’re in 2024 and venue owners/ promoters are still treating DJ’s like this. I’m proud of you, fam for taking a stand and fighting for what you deserve & worked for."

mbalenhlentulii said:

"I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Wobbly. I hope he does the right thing!"

teabagcc was sad:

"Ay bro, that last line is hitting hard."

therealnigist wrote:

"I’m so sorry, G. I hope you get all that is owed to you, it should NEVER have to come to this."

