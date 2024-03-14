Mohale Motaung has reportedly closed his business, Fusion Cocktail Lounge, in Johannesburg after just one year

Running the restaurant became challenging due to factors like load shedding, competition, and financial difficulties

Despite hosting famous stars, including struggles with rent and staff payments, the business ultimately faced closure

Reality TV star and media personality Mohale Motaung has reportedly shut down his popular business Fusion Cocktail Lounge in Melville, Johannesburg just one year after it opened its doors.

Mohale Motaung has permanently shut down his restaurant. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung permanently shuts down his business

We all know running a business is not a walk in the park. For Mohale Motaung, running a restaurant in Johannesburg became hard for him as he had to battle several factors including loadshedding, competition from other established outlets and many other challenges.

ZiMoja spoke to a source close to the star who revealed that the business was close to Mohale's heart and had always wanted to run his own restaurant even before his controversial marriage to Somizi Mhlongo.

"It was a personal project, something that Mohale wanted to do for a long time, even before his relationship. He wanted to open his own restaurant. But we all know the restaurant business is not as glamorous as it seems on the outside."

Why did Mohale shut down his business?

Mohale was allegedly struggling to keep Fusion Cocktail Lounge's doors open because of various factors. A former employee said although they had hosted some of the famous stars in Mzansi, it was difficult to run the place.

The source said there were times when Mohale struggled to pay the rent and he was locked outside. In addition to the rent, the staff was not paid on time, the stock was not booked in time and there was another popular joint close by and people preferred going there than to Fusion Cocktail Lounge.

"But this is not a bad reflection on Mohale, he tried, but maybe next time he can try something smaller as the venue was also too big to manage."

