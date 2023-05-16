Mohale Motaung is reportedly in talks with his lawyers to send a letter of demand to Somizi Mhlongo over his Audi A3

Somizi has previously promised to pay R30 000 to repair the vehicle, but in monthly instalments over the course of a year

If the issue remains unresolved, Mohale has threatened to take the matter to the high court, potentially raising the issue of assault as well

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung are said to be locked in a legal dispute. Images: @mohale_77 @somizi

Former celebrity couple Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo are reportedly still embroiled in a dispute over a damaged car, with talks of a potential court battle on the horizon.

Mohale is said to be consulting with his lawyers to send a letter of demand to Somizi regarding an Audi A3 that was allegedly damaged in 2018 reports Sunday World.

Mohale is demanding R200 000 compensation for his damaged car

The couple publicly announced their separation in August 2021, with Mohale accusing Somizi of abusive behaviour dating back to the early stages of their relationship. He also claimed that Somizi forced him off the road, causing damage to his Audi A3 with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon five years ago.

According to The South African, Mohale is demanding that Somizi purchase him a car worth a minimum of R200 000, as compensation for the intentional damage caused.

A legal battle looms as the former celebrity couple's dispute continues

In response, Somizi's lawyers have stated that he is willing to pay R30 000 to repair the vehicle, but in monthly instalments over the course of a year. If the issue remains unresolved, Mohale has threatened to take the matter to the high court, potentially raising the issue of assault as well.

Somizi Mhlongo clarifies he withdrew the divorce case against Mohale Motaung because they were never married

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that Somizi withdrew his divorce summons against Mohale because they were never married.

SomG and Mohale traditionally married in September 2019 and later had a white extravaganza wedding in 2020. ZAlebs reports that the marriage was short-lived after abuse allegations were levelled on both sides, and they took each other to court.

