Ntsiki Mazwai voiced her opinion about Mohale Motaung's allegations of abuse against Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung made various public accusations of abuse against his former partner Somizi Mhlogo but did not go to the police

Social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai expressed some frustration with how Mohale Motaung has dealt with the abuse he allegedly faced from Somizi Mhlongo

Ntsiki Mazwai had harsh words after Mohale Motaung opened up about his alleged abuse experience at the hands of Somizi Mhlongo. Ntsiki Mazwai said that Mohale Motaung must go to the police instead of the general public.

Ntsiki Mazwai put Mohale Motaung on blast and said that he should do more than talk about his abuse allegations the socials. Image: Instagram /@mohale_77/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai's comments come after Mohale Motaung's public interviews about what happened to him. Afro-pop singer Ntsiki Mazwai explained why she thinks that Mohale speaking out about his abuse does not help anyone.

Ntsiki Mazwai says Mohale Motaung must go to police with accusations

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to say Mohale must get an official case opened instead of turning to social media. She wrote in a post:

"Mohale must stop with social media and open a case. Otherwise he must leave us alone."

When someone defended Mohale by saying that he has the right to tell his story, Ntsiki responded and said that Mohale is just using his abuse allegations as PR and that it does not help anyone.

Another person suggested that Mohale would not open a case because he is looking for clout and to make money. Ntsiki responded in agreement and said:

"Looks like his intentions are in the wrong place."

Peeps chime in on Ntsiki Mazwai's thoughts on Mohale Motaung

Ntsiki's opinion had divided reactions, some agreed with her, while others thought her tweets would be soon clocked as problematic. Most netizens agreed with Ntsiki and said that Mohale has other goals other than getting justice, especially after the release of the estranged couple's new documentary on Showmax.

@Emely20250269 commented:

"For the first time in a long time I agree with you ma'am. Mohale must just open a case we are tired now."

@Nena commented:

"Him and ex hubby are milking this strong, making money, shows all over and another one about their break up is coming soon on Showmax cabanga "

@TheeOceanShnee commented:

"With all the shows being produced he is milking it all the way to the bank.."

Source: Briefly News