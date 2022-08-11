Streaming service Showmax announced an upcoming documentary on Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's public break up

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's split has been in the public eye because of the dramatic end of their relationship

Showmax will bring viewers Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road as a closer look into what went wrong between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

Looks like Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have more in store for South Africa with a new reality doccie. Showmax will air a documentary exploring the truth about Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's failed love story.

Somizi and Mohale will be back on South African screens in the new Showmax documentary about how they broke up. Image: Instagram /@mohale_77/Getty Images/ Gallo Images

The latest documentary on Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung will be the third reality show the streaming service has created about the former couple. Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road will give viewers exclusive interviews and never seen footage of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

Showmax's Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road slammed by netizens

According to ZAlebs, the documentary will look into how Mohale's accusations of abuse against Somizi affected the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa. The Showmax documentary also promises new footage of the couple talking about the alleged abuse. The doccie will include interviews with media personalities such as author Jackie Phamotse, radio personality Sol Phenduka and more.

Netizens reacted to the trailer and did not like the documentary idea. Many said that Showmax was only trying to benefit from the breakup. Some peeps even suggested that Showmax make a documentary about Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's split instead.

@MatshepoSays commented:

"Aowa lena! Please park this car."

@Neo_lithia commented:

"Not showmax and using this break up to generate content like this ."

@kae_morathi commented:

"Winners know when to stop."

@lelowhatsgood commented:

"Imagine how tired we are."

@accordingtomosa commented:

"Retire this thing already. Hang it up!"

@BrightMclight commented:

"This is tired."

@leroy206 commented:

"Cut cut cut!"

