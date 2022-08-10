Mohale Motaung had some good news for his supporters when he announced his new business venture

The actor is fast becoming one of South Africa's fave, and fans are desperate for the handsome star's secrets behind his flawless skin and facial hair

Mohale Motaung confirmed that his beauty line, Elahom Cosmetics, will be coming soon, much to his fans' excitement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mohale Motaung is looking forward to launching his beauty care line Elahom Cosmetics very soon. Image: Twitter/mohale_motaung/Instagram/@mohale_77

Source: UGC

South African reality TV star Mohale Motaung is ready to launch his skincare line Elahom Cosmetics. Mohale Motaung is often lauded for his good looks, and fans love the idea of his skincare line.

Mohale Motaung's admirers were eager to get a project from him. The idea to sell beauty products came from his supporters, who suggested it before the recent announcement.

Mohale launching Elahom Cosmetics soon

Mohale shared a video of himself looking as handsome as ever. The video made one of the actor's fans comment that he should start a beard care line.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Mohale beard products that should be your business in the future "

Mohale had the right answer ready as he shared a link to his upcoming cosmetics brand, Elahom Cosmetics. The name of the brand is Mohale's name spelt backwards, and the owner wrote to his fans:

"It’s coming, @ElahomCosmetics "

Supporters were excited as they encouraged Mohale's entrepreneurial spirit. Some netizens were excited to get beard-growing tips from Mohale.

@Bhuti_Steve commented:

"Owenze phela ama beard growth products. What do you use?"

@Odirile_11 commented:

"Mohale is so handsome ❤️''

@Zindzi_Sand commented:

You're taking very good care of your beard, I love it."

@SyabngaN commented:

"I'm giving your Barber 100% for that beard"

@Hlehle_Mbeje commented:

"I've always said this, umhle. But hayi on Mohale on the record show you are drop-dead gorgeous sana."

Mohale shares breathtaking pics of vacation after his fiery tell-all interview

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung has decided to visit Cape Town to cool off after the timeline began to heat up following his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record.

Taking to Instagram, Mohale shared a picture of himself dressed from head to toe in an angelic white attire. He was having a quiet and relaxing evening while sipping red wine.

Somizi, his estranged husband and media personality, also fled the heat. He is on vacation with the contentious couple Mihlali Ndamase and her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News