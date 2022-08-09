The highly-anticipated Roast Of Khanyi Mbau is finally here, and it is safe to say it exceeded Mzansi's expectations

The whole country was laughing out loud as the panellists, including Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Nadia Nakai, Selbeyonce and Youngsta CPT, took turns roasting each other

Mzansi took to social media to sing praise to Mpho Popps, who was the Roastmaster; many said he did a great job

The Roast of Khanyi Mbau gave Mzansi the content they have been waiting for. The highly anticipated show saw local celebrities taking turns roasting each other.

Viewers shower Mpho Popps with praise for hosting the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'. Image: @mphopopps.

Source: Instagram

The hot panel included stars such as Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, radio presenter Tbo Touch, seasoned television presenter Devi Govender, rappers Youngsta CPT and Nadia Nakai, Selbeyonce Mkhize, Celeste Ntuli and legendary actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube.

Viewers were also impressed by how the Roastmaster, Mpho Popps, carried the show. The comedian understood the assignment as he left nothing out while making fun of the panel. It did not take long for Mpho Popps to shoot to the top of the Twitter trending list as fans raved about his jokes.

@Thabo__teeman wrote:

"Mpho Popps is that one friend who laughs at you until you start crying."

@SimthoBiyela said:

"Mpho popps is soon gonna be the next big comedian in Mzansi after Trevor Noah, save this tweet #RoastOfKhanyi."

@lefa_hoohlo added:

"Mpho must host every Comedy Central Roasts... Honestly #RoastOfKhanyi."

@kamohel04315111 commented:

"Ahh, Mpho Pops killed me when he said "Nadia has a physique of a Konka hubbly bubbly". #RoastOfKhanyi."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to emotional video of Killer Kau, Mpura and Riky Rick: "So much sadness watching it"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sizwe Dhlomo left Mzansi chopping onions when he posted a throwback video of the late Killer Kau, Mpura and Riky Rick during some fun times.

The emotional video was a tribute to the late DJs Mpura and Killer Kau, who passed away in a head-on collision in Rustenburg on 7 December last year. Social media has been awash with emotional messages as fans commemorated their favs on the one-year anniversary of their passing.

Taking to his Twitter page, the radio presenter shared the video that had fans in tears. In the video, Mpura and Killer Kau can be seen dancing before the late Riky Rick appears.

