South African media personality Minnie Dlamini topped Twitter trends following allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones

According to the reports making rounds on social media, the stunner went cold on her husband of four years after he found out that she was cheating on him

Mzansi has weighed in on the allegations, with many claiming that it is possible that Minnie's friends were the ones behind her cheating

The Homeground presenter Minnie Dlamini found herself trending on Twitter following allegations that she cheated on her husband of four years, Quinton Jones.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Minnie and Quinton's marriage hit rock bottom following her brother's death.

Per Khawula's viral tweet, Quinton was the one who filed for the divorce after discovering that his celeb wife was cheating on him. He wrote:

"Rumour has it Minnie Dlamini had been cold towards Quinton Jones after her brother's passing. Shortly after the brother's passing, Quinton found out Minnie was cheating on him and filed for divorce. Minnie is refusing to sign the divorce papers."

As expected, social media has been awash with mixed reactions from peeps. Many weighed in on the rumour sharing their thoughts.

@Maselelo_Kgoale

"Girls like Minnie think that they’re irreplaceable, she prolly thought Q will tolerate ubufebe bakhe because she is “Minnie Dlamini” hey she must sign those papers and set our Quinton free!"

@_ShaunKeyz added:

"I remember there were rumours that Quinton Jones spent millions to marry Minnie, kodwa manje she cheated on him just like that ?? Hai basadi."

@mczmot commented:

"Quinton started the cheating, Minnie reciprocated. I Stan a Queen."

Minnie Dlamini shares a rare glimpse of her lush home decor: “Redesigning my home to reclaim my identity”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini is giving her fans and followers the content they signed up for. The freshly divorced stunner has been trying to navigate life as a single woman after recently announcing her divorce from her former husband.

The seasoned TV presenter has been taking trips to Paris, girlcations with her friends and even showing off her sexy body in sultry social media posts. Minnie turned heads with a recent video of her luxurious home.

She shared that she is going through a new phase in her life; hence she felt the need to do a few touch-ups in the house to reclaim her individuality.

