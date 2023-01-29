Several Mzansi celebrities found themselves making the headlines because of the alleged and confirmed gender-based violence (GBV) accusations

Last year, Moja Love TV star, Jub Jub, was dragged on social media after Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du Pont exposed him for s*xually abusing her during their relationship

In this article, Briefly News looks at the long list of Mzansi celebs who have been accused of abusing the opposite gender

According to reports, South Africa is one of the countries with the highest records of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide crimes in the world.

EWN reported that in November 2022, 989 women were killed in South Africa between July 2022 and September 2022.

Bujy Bikwa

Bujy was accused of assaulting the rapper and TV presenter Boity Thulo. A picture of Boity covered in blood and red wine made rounds on social media following the incident. Bujy later released a statement apologising for assaulting the rapper. It was reported that the two got into an argument, and Bujy threw a bottle of alcohol on Boity's face, leaving her with a deep cut.

Jub Jub

The Moja Love TV star Jub Jub's s*xual assault allegations came to light after he went to Podcast and Chill, where he had a sit down with MacG and Sol Phenduka. MacG asked the TV presenter about "smashing" the Skeem Saam star Amanda Du Pont. After the interview trended on social media, Amanda broke the silence and opened up about the s*xual harassment. She alleged that Jub Jub had s*xually assaulted her for the two years of their relationship.

Somizi Mhlongo

The media personality's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, poured his heart out in the audio that was leaked on social media, opening up about the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of the Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi denied the allegations in a statement. He claimed that his estranged husband was trying to ruin his reputation.

Arthur Mafokate

Music legend Arthur Mafokate had a picture-perfect relationship with his ex-girlfriend, singer Cici until the singer opened up on social media that Arthur dragged her for 300 metres while holding on to the door handle of his car. She said the incident landed her in a hospital where she later had to do pelvic replacement surgery. Cici opened a case against Authur, and after a long legal battle, he won the case.

Black Coffee

The ex-wife of the internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee accused him of physical assault following their messy divorce. Enhle Mbali detailed instances where the DJ allegedly hit her at their marital home. Black Coffee has since released a statement denying the allegations.

Toll Azz Mo

Model Lerato Moloi accused the retired comedian of r*pe a few years ago. Last year, on 16 August, a court ruling found Toll Azz Mo innocent. The comedian opened up to MacG and Sol Phenduka about how the allegations affected him and his family, saying he attempted suicide.

Sjava

The Umama hitmaker's ex-girlfriend Lady Zama accused him of r*pe. In November 2022, the NPA threw out the case. In a statement released at the time, Sjava made it clear that he would not comment on the allegations on social media.

“I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA, and as such the matter is now sub judice."

DJ Fresh and Euphonik

A Pretoria woman, @Nampree, opened a r*pe case and took to Twitter to allege that the two internationally renowned DJs drugged and r*ped her and three other women at a party.

Responding to the allegations, DJ Fresh said he did not know the woman, while Euphonik tweeted that they had also opened a case and were waiting for a case number.

