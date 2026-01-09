“Sounds Too Good to Be True”: Scottish Wildlife Job on Remote Island Fuels SA Paranoia
- A rare, highly paying conservation opportunity in the Scottish Highlands captured the attention of thousands of South Africans on social media
- The viral post detailed a high-paying ranger role on a remote island, but sparked a wave of paranoia and suspicion among local users
- Social media users questioned the legitimacy of the offer and expressed fears over human trafficking and unpaid salaries
A dream opportunity emerged for conservation enthusiasts after the Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) announced a search for a ranger to oversee Handa Island.
The post was shared on Facebook by The South African and quickly garnered massive views along with hundreds of comments from a wary online audience.
The news publication post noted that the position offers a salary of approximately R50K per month and requires a 35-hour work week. Successful candidates will be provided with free housing in a specialised cabin on the rugged, uninhabited island.
High salary on a remote Scottish island
While the environment is remote, Facebook account The South African noted that the role was highly social during the warmer months, as over 8K tourists visit the cliffs to view the wildlife. Daily duties involve tracking bird population, supervising volunteers, and interacting with the public. Prospective applicants must possess a valid driver’s license and be prepared for physically demanding outdoor work.
SA raises concerns about the post
The post was viewed by many social media users who reacted with deep suspicion and flooded the post with comments asking what the “catch” was. Many viewers were worried that people might be recruited under pretences only to be forced into other activities. Some argued that the job sounded too good to be true and suggested the advert was a front for something more sinister. Other observers wondered how people would receive their salaries, considering they would be stranded on an island with no ATMs or bank branches.
User @Sparky Grootman Lami commented:
"Next thing you know, you are training as a soldier to fight in the Ukraine/Russia war."
User @Julian Samu asked:
"What's the catch? Swim to the island every day🤣."
User @Stefan Andrzejewski said:
"With the strengthened rand. It's just over R47k a month."
User @Pertunia Tswai Woods added:
"This looks fishy, sounds too good to be true."
User @Rudie Viljoen commented:
"Well, I don't think you will get your salary then. You will be stranded on an island with no shops or ATMs."
User @Mogomotsi Mthombeni shared:
"This is the job for me. The reason God created me 😍."
Source: Briefly News
