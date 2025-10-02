Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, recently marked another year around the sun

Controversial Musa Khawula announced on his social media page that Majozi had turned 33

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's birthday

Thobeka Majozi celebrated her birthday. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

The ever-so-beautiful media personality and influencer Thobeka Majozi recently celebrated another year around the sun.

Despite her being on top of the trending list regarding her breakup with her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, on Thursday, 2 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed on social media that the mother of one was celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Khawula posted a picture of Thobeka Majozi as she celebrated her special day with those she loves and keeps dear to her heart. The post was captioned:

"Cassper Nyovest's baby mama and Andile Mpisane's ex-girlfriend; Thobeka Majozi celebrates her 33rd birthday."

SA reacts as Thobeka Majozi turns 33

Shortly after Musa Khawula announced on social media that the popular influencer was celebrating her 33rd birthday, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@mbalenhle_xo said:

"No manipulative paragraph this time? Anyways happy birthday."

@ZYantolo7 wrote:

"No no she can't be younger than me...She looks older, like early 50s."

@Ziyakhala01 commented:

"The sunken eyes don't really allow brains to comprehend that she's 33. Let's see her hands so that we may celebrate with her."

@MO_kAtz7 responded:

"Yoh, jesus she looks 40."

@SassaGrantutd replied:

"Is that how woman are introduced these days? Haibo."

Thobeka Majozi turned 33 in October 2025. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

