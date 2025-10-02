Cassper Nyovest’s Baby Mama Thobeka Majozi Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday
- Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, recently marked another year around the sun
- Controversial Musa Khawula announced on his social media page that Majozi had turned 33
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's birthday
The ever-so-beautiful media personality and influencer Thobeka Majozi recently celebrated another year around the sun.
Despite her being on top of the trending list regarding her breakup with her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, on Thursday, 2 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed on social media that the mother of one was celebrating her 33rd birthday.
Khawula posted a picture of Thobeka Majozi as she celebrated her special day with those she loves and keeps dear to her heart. The post was captioned:
"Cassper Nyovest's baby mama and Andile Mpisane's ex-girlfriend; Thobeka Majozi celebrates her 33rd birthday."
See the post below:
SA reacts as Thobeka Majozi turns 33
Shortly after Musa Khawula announced on social media that the popular influencer was celebrating her 33rd birthday, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@mbalenhle_xo said:
"No manipulative paragraph this time? Anyways happy birthday."
@ZYantolo7 wrote:
"No no she can't be younger than me...She looks older, like early 50s."
@Ziyakhala01 commented:
"The sunken eyes don't really allow brains to comprehend that she's 33. Let's see her hands so that we may celebrate with her."
@MO_kAtz7 responded:
"Yoh, jesus she looks 40."
@SassaGrantutd replied:
"Is that how woman are introduced these days? Haibo."
A look at other celebs who celebrated their birthdays in 2025
Cassper Nyovest's baby mama isn't the only celebrity this year who has celebrated their special day, as Briefly News had reported on other popular stars who marked another year around the sun.
- In May 2025, Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, also celebrated her 32nd birthday in style as she shared a heartfelt message to herself on her special day.
- Former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonku Williams celebrated her 46th birthday on 6 August 2025.
- Connie Ferguson is another star who stunned many netizens after they found out that on her birthday in June 2025, she was turning 55, and many have noted that she doesn't look a day her age.
- Another celebrity who doesn't look a day her age is the Boom Shaka group member and actress Thembi Seete. The popular media personality celebrated her 48th birthday in March 2025.
Thobeka Majozi shares son’s cancer journey
Apart from sharing that it was her birthday, Thobeka Majozi shares life updates with her fans from time to time. Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thobeka Majozi opened up about her son's cancer journey.
Taking to her social media account, Thobeka Majozi got candid in a heartwarming message about her son's cancer diagnosis. Her message resonated and touched many hearts as followers reacted to Thobeka Majozi's update on Khutso's cancer journey.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za