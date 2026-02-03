Global site navigation

“Who Taught Him This?”: Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor’s ‘Zep’ Dance Intrigues South Africans
by  Jade Rhode
  • Dr Sizwe Mabizela, the Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape, was filmed doing the viral Zep dance
  • The 2025 song, by DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa, Zinedine x Sguche, featuring Uncool MC, gained popularity this year
  • The dance moves stunned social media users, who wondered who taught him the viral choreography

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela 'zepped.'
Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela did the 'Zep' dance challenge. Images: @rhodes_university / Instagram, @johnkotze_house_r / TikTok
TikTok's Zep dance challenge has taken the internet by storm and even had Rhodes University's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela, showcasing his finest dance moves. Social media users loved seeing the fun side of the beloved scholar.

John Kotze House, a female residence on the tertiary institution's lower campus, uploaded the video on 1 February 2026, showing the leader performing the viral dance outside in front of the building. A smiling Mabizela danced with ease, as if he were aware of the trend.

The song, by DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa, Zinedine x Sguche, featuring Uncool MC, was released last year, but it is definitely dominating 2026.

Fans roast Ciza’s flashy jacket in a trending photo: "He took it from his mom"

The residence's TikTok account wrote in the caption:

"If the VC of Rhodes University can 'zep,' so can you."

Watch the TikTok video posted below:

Internet users enjoy Rhodes University's VC's Zep dance

Social media users, some of them Rhodes University students, took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the Vice-Chancellor's dance moves.

A woman smiling at her phone.
Dr Mabizela's dancing entertained the online crowd. Image: Antonius Ferret / Pexels
@coconutcream4 asked with a laugh:

"How did you guys get this guy to do this?"

@onwabaabuleladong was in disbelief and wrote:

"No, it's AI. This isn't the Vice-Chancellor."

@sihlenjovane1 remarked to members of the online community:

"Man, is he not the coolest Vice-Chancellor?"

A curious @buchule_putini wondered in the comment section:

"Who taught him this?"

John Kotze House replied to the TikTok user:

"Us."

