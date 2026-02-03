“Who Taught Him This?”: Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor’s ‘Zep’ Dance Intrigues South Africans
- Dr Sizwe Mabizela, the Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape, was filmed doing the viral Zep dance
- The 2025 song, by DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa, Zinedine x Sguche, featuring Uncool MC, gained popularity this year
- The dance moves stunned social media users, who wondered who taught him the viral choreography
TikTok's Zep dance challenge has taken the internet by storm and even had Rhodes University's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela, showcasing his finest dance moves. Social media users loved seeing the fun side of the beloved scholar.
John Kotze House, a female residence on the tertiary institution's lower campus, uploaded the video on 1 February 2026, showing the leader performing the viral dance outside in front of the building. A smiling Mabizela danced with ease, as if he were aware of the trend.
The song, by DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa, Zinedine x Sguche, featuring Uncool MC, was released last year, but it is definitely dominating 2026.
The residence's TikTok account wrote in the caption:
"If the VC of Rhodes University can 'zep,' so can you."
Watch the TikTok video posted below:
Internet users enjoy Rhodes University's VC's Zep dance
Social media users, some of them Rhodes University students, took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the Vice-Chancellor's dance moves.
@coconutcream4 asked with a laugh:
"How did you guys get this guy to do this?"
@onwabaabuleladong was in disbelief and wrote:
"No, it's AI. This isn't the Vice-Chancellor."
@sihlenjovane1 remarked to members of the online community:
"Man, is he not the coolest Vice-Chancellor?"
A curious @buchule_putini wondered in the comment section:
"Who taught him this?"
John Kotze House replied to the TikTok user:
"Us."
3 Other stories about the Zep dance challenge
- In another article, Briefly News reported that award-winning musician Dr Malinga participated in the challenge, receiving help from his young daughter.
- A police officer's stop at the petrol station took an unexpected turn when a popular attendant danced his way into a viral moment.
- Grade 8 learners were asked to 'zep' on their first day of school, leaving social media users to praise their confidence.
Source: Briefly News
