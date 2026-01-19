Grade 8s’ Zep on First Day of School Leaves South Africans Entertained

Grade 8 learners kicked off their first day of school with an energetic group dance that showcased confidence, excitement and strong teamwork

The moment highlighted the growing popularity of the zep dance, linked to South African artists such as DJ Smallz, Zinedine x Sguche, 031 Choppa and Uncool MC

Social media users across Mzansi reacted warmly, praising the pupils’ confidence while reminiscing about their own school days

A heartwarming video of Grade 8 students busting out the latest zep dance craze on their first day of school has taken South Africa by storm, leaving many entertained and nostalgic.

A group of Grade 8 learners danced the zep on their first day of school.

Source: TikTok

The energetic performance that was posted by @ifw.lihle on 16 January 2026, featuring both girls and boys showcasing their best moves, has become a viral sensation, with many praising the students' confidence and enthusiasm.

In the video, the learners can be seen moving in sync, executing the signature steps of the zep. The zep dance, popularised by South African artists DJ Smallz, Zinedine x Sguche, and 031 Choppa featuring Uncool MC, has become a cultural phenomenon, with its catchy beat and easy-to-follow choreography making it a favourite among music lovers.

The dance involves rhythmic footwork, coordinated arm movements, and a distinctive bounce that requires both balance and timing. The dance challenge has inspired countless users to join in, from professional dancers to everyday music enthusiasts.

The learners’ performance highlighted not only their energy but also the sense of unity and camaraderie among classmates as they celebrated the start of a new academic year. The social media user @ifw.lihle's video showed the students laughing, encouraging each other, and fully immersing themselves in the dance, demonstrating how school activities can also be a space for fun and self-expression.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section, praising the youngsters for their confidence and creativity. Many viewers expressed nostalgia for their own school days and celebrated the way young people continue to embrace South African dance culture. Some even attempted to recreate the dance, showing how viral moments like this can inspire others across the country.

A Grade 8 pupil performed the zep dance in his school uniform on the first day of school.

Source: TikTok

SA loves the Grade 8 school dance moment

South Africans were amused and impressed by the young pupils’ dance moves as they took to the comments section to rave about them, saying:

Melo said:

"I made them zep across the rugby field 😭🥀✌🏾."

Teekay shared:

"Back in my day, there was no zep. A bicycle was drawn on the floor, and you had to ride it 😂."

L expressed:

"You can see people who weren’t dancing for the visitors during December 😭."

Katt stated:

"They had the whole December."

Khensani replied:

"I'm here because of my son, he came back and said the older boys told him and his friends to zep. He does not know it 🤣. That time he couldn't dance 🤣."

Macebisa s commented:

"They are so cute I can’t 😭."

Your HG added:

"Yohh the last one that girls did good."

Hötbøüy Åtlï simply said:

"Yeah mahn I'm not the only one who can't zep🤗😂."

Watch the video below:

