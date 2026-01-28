A police officer’s petrol station visit took an unexpected turn when a popular attendant danced his way into a viral moment

The officer’s stunned reaction added to the humour as the clip spread rapidly across social media

South Africans praised the playful moment that blended dance culture with everyday working life

A routine stop at a petrol station turned into an unexpected viral moment after a South African police officer was left visibly bewildered by a petrol attendant’s playful dance move that unfolded right in front of him.

Felix Thee Master left a cop speechless as he pulled spicy Zep dance at filling station. Images: Felix Thee Master

What was meant to be an ordinary fuel stop quickly transformed into a moment of laughter that captured the attention of social media users across Mzansi.

The incident took place at a Shell filling station in Isando, located on Sandvale Road, Ekasi, on 27 January 2026 and involved a SAPS police officer and popular Facebook dancer Felix Thee Master. The officer, believed to have just exited a convenience store on the premises, found himself momentarily stuck as Felix, who works as a petrol attendant, danced directly in his path.

The brief encounter has since gone viral, resonating with South Africans who enjoy seeing light-hearted moments between law enforcement and everyday workers. The video struck a chord by showing a humorous interruption of authority in a public space, reminding viewers that even uniformed officers can be caught off guard by the country’s vibrant dance culture.

In a Facebook video shared by Felix Thee Master, the energetic petrol attendant is seen confidently breaking into the trending Zep Dance while holding a speaker, blocking the officer’s route to his vehicle. The police officer appeared unsure of how to react as Felix danced around him, moving side to side with a flair. The officer looked on and seemed momentarily lost for words as the dancer continued before eventually allowing him to pass.

Dance culture meets everyday work life

Felix Thee Master is no stranger to viral fame, having built a strong online following through his creative dance videos captured at his workplace.

The clip stood out due to the unlikely pairing of a uniformed police officer and a dancing petrol attendant. For many viewers, the scene represented a refreshing break from the often tense narratives surrounding law enforcement, offering a moment of harmless fun instead.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the hilarious moment

Social media users flooded the comment section with laughter, praising the Felix's confidence while reacting to the officer’s visibly confused expression.

Mphoke Warrington commented:

“The cop doesn't know what to do.😂”

Nosipho Akua Khechane wrote:

“The officer is tired and he just wants to go home. He had a long day.😅🤣😂”

Percy Sebetha noted:

“Minister never disappoint. 🔥🔥”

Nothisa Seekamela highlighted:

“Mzansi police don’t care how they dress.🤣”

Tumi Takgi said:

“😂The only man in Mzansi enjoying his job.”

Felix the Petrol Attendant, also known as Felix 1632 or "The Minister of Petrol," dances at the Shell garage in Isando, where he works. Image: Felix Thee Master

