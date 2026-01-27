“Is This Not Heaven?”: SA Man Stuns Mzansi With Virtual Tour of World’s Best Airport
- A South African man toured the world's best airport, showing spotless spaces and features that feel like a destination rather than a transit hub
- The viral TikTok clip highlighted why the airport continues to rank as the best in the world, leaving many locals impressed
- Viewers react as the engineer reveals waterfalls, sky trains, and attractions so immersive that travellers sometimes forget they are at an airport
A South African man working abroad has sparked major admiration online after showing off the best airport in the world, offering viewers a glimpse into a travel experience far removed from the usual airports.
The Mzansi Marine Engineer shared his experience from Singapore Changi Airport on 26 January 2026, taking social media users along as he explored the iconic travel hub that has consistently topped global rankings. The airport, praised for its design and cleanliness, has once again claimed the title of the world’s best airport for 2025.
The man documented his journey from the moment he arrived, travelling with a friend and being dropped off by a driver. What followed was a visual reminder of how attention to detail can completely transform something as routine as passing through an airport.
In a TikTok video posted by @sotasmakgae, the Limpopo-based engineer began the virtual tour from inside their car before entering the airport. The clip then cut to wide shots of the airport’s exterior, immediately highlighting how spotless and well-maintained the surroundings were.
He pointed out the immaculate outdoor spaces and the beautifully landscaped gardens, noting that this was only the outside of the airport. He hinted that the interior was on another level altogether, with features such as an indoor waterfall.
A futuristic destination
As the tour continued, the man moved indoors and showed how the airport felt more like a luxury destination than a transit point. He passed high-end displays, including a Porsche exhibit, catching the attention of viewers.
The journey then led to Jewel complex, an attraction so immersive that the Mzansi engineer joked travellers often lose track of time while exploring it. According to him, it is not uncommon for people to miss their flights while visiting Jewel.
In part two of the tour, @sotasmakgae shifted the focus to Changi’s indoor garden and waterfall. He highlighted the lush greenery and revealed that the waterfall stands at over 40 metres high, making it the tallest indoor waterfall in the world. He also pointed out the sky train that runs through the airport.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi weighs in on the airport tour
The video became a moment of comparison and aspiration for many South Africans who could not believe what they were seeing.
@Shonisani Khomola commented:
“Is this not heaven?”
@SNANI_PLK said:
“Singapore is very clean, and the waterfall is amazing. I once connected in Singapore.”
@Miss Mohlatsane 🥰🥰 noted:
“I now know the whole world because of you, my brother. 👊”
@MYSESI ❤️💯 said:
“I thought it was a stadium until you mentioned that it is an airport. ❤🔥”
@ranoto wrote:
“😂Here, there is no one selling outside the mall.”
