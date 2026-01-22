Kenyan school learners went viral after dancing to South African amapiano, showing infectious energy and proving music crosses African borders

Instagram users across Africa praised the Kenyan pupils’ choreography and cultural appreciation, celebrating how South African music inspired joyful performances beyond the country’s borders

The viral video shared highlighted amapiano’s growing influence, with learners spreading joy and youthful creativity across social media platforms

Kenyan school learners have taken South African music to a whole new level, sparking a buzz online across Mzansi and beyond.

Kenyan learners dancing to a mix of popular South African Amapiano songs. Image: @refatsie

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram on 17 January 2026, Kenyan pupils dance in sync to popular South African amapiano tracks on school grounds, instantly winning hearts online. The students, dressed in neat grey and blue uniforms, moved with energy and infectious joy, showing that music truly knows no borders.

In the clip, one girl stood out immediately. Sporting a bold Afro hairstyle, she confidently led the group with expressive movements that were impossible to ignore. Viewers quickly dubbed her the “main star” of the video, with comments flooding in about her charisma and talent.

The Instagram post, which was also shared on Facebook by @refatsie, quickly gained traction, drawing attention from across Africa. Fans of amapiano music were thrilled to see its influence spreading beyond South Africa, while local Kenyans celebrated the creativity and energy of their school learners.

Mzansi reacts to viral school dance

Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise, applauding the learners for their impressive dance skills, coordination and appreciation of South African music and culture.

@florenceetaa said:

“Little Afro queen for me.❤💖”

@yenzemihle_malinga wrote:

“The Afro girl.💥I'm telling you. She is the main character.”

@nonie.ttshuma said:

“That short one with the Afro is me.😍”

@exclusive_dental19 noted:

“I swear this talent is somehow found in food we never ate when we were growing up.”

@genepaulthompsonjr wrote:

“I couldn't dance as good as the worst of these dancers, and none of them couldn't dance.”

@Minott.marcia commented:

“Is there an African who has no rhythm?”

@tallest.danny said:

"The energy is wild.”

@De_lon_254 commented:

“Kids are from Kenya but amapiano fans.❤”

@Docvince04 wrote:

“I have never smiled so much in my life.😀”

@mzaa_dlaminie said:

“Lil Afro girl is a vibe.🧡”

@thobekile1122 wrote:

"SA's got talent."

The Instagram video racked up over 38,000 likes and reshared more than 1600 times. Image: @refatsie

Source: Instagram

