TikTok went wild as a content creator auditioned to be Kristy Sarah’s next partner, delivering charm and humor that captured attention weeks after her divorce

The audacious clip racked up over 1.5 million likes, sparking debates and speculation about Kristy Sarah’s next love

Fans flooded the comments, calling the audition hilarious and entertaining, while others praised his move into one of the internet’s most popular love stories

TikTok just got wild. A South African TikTok content creator has thrown his hat in the ring to be Kristy Sarah’s next partner, and the internet is losing it.

TikToker, victor_peace has gone viral with his version of 'auditioning for Kristy.' Image: @victor_peace

Source: TikTok

TikToker @victor_peace captioned his post with a cheeky “pick me, choose me, love me,” after Kristy Sarah, also known as Kristy Scott, recently filed for divorce from Desmond Scott after 12 years of marriage, leaving fans obsessed with who will come next. The video went live on 11 January 2026 and already has over 1.5 million likes and 6,000-plus comments.

The American influencer became famous for family-friendly pranks and lifestyle content. Her social media empire spans TikTok and Instagram, and her 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition proves she’s a digital boss. But right now, it’s her love life that has everyone talking.

In the viral clip, @victor_peace appeared full of confidence, delivering his pitch with charm and a hint of humor. His energetic gestures, laughter, and hopeful smile have captured the attention of many around the world, highlighting the global fascination with Kristy’s post-divorce life.

The audacious move has sparked online debate, with fans speculating whether Kristy will respond, and some even jokingly suggesting he could be her next partner. Others are simply enjoying the spectacle, praising him for stepping into one of the internet’s most popular love stories.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok reacts to the audition

Social media users have flooded the comments with reactions ranging from excitement to disbelief, turning the clip into a digital hotspot.

@Ÿssakapaeh wrote:

“Sir, you’re late. Wazzy has my vote already.😂”

@Bayner commented:

“My FYP is wild because why are people auditioning for Kristy Sarah?😭 Though I’m a woman, I would like to join the auditions.😂”

@Simply Zahra 🍉✨ said:

“I can't imagine going through a heartbreak and seeing this.😭😂”

@vaekay0 noted:

“The internet is not for the weak.😭”

@Abby said:

“The dust has not even settled.😂”

@Ayeza commented:

“😂This was quick.”

@mambweee commented:

“The internet is so unserious.😂🤣”

@🤍🫧bubbles🫧🤍 said:

“This is so wrong.😭”

Victor Peace in the kitchen, cooking to impress Kristy Sarah. Image: @victor_peace

Source: TikTok

