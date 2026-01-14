“Temu Version”: Local Couple Auditions To Be Low-Budget Kristy and Desmond Scott
- Daniel and Ingrid-Rose Chitombi, a local content-creating couple, auditioned to be the 'Temu version' of American influencer Kristy and Desmond Scott
- Kristy filed for divorce and alleged what went on in their marriage for her to part ways with her husband of 11 years
- The South African-Zimbabwean couple referenced one of Kristy old videos to show how they could become the new favourite social media couple
After news that American social media influencer Kristy Scott filed for a divorce from her husband, Desmond Scott, broke the internet, many people created comical videos auditioning to be the new man in Kristy's life. However, a local couple, Daniel and Ingrid-Rose Chitombi, thought it would be fun to audition as the low-budget version of the wealthy duo.
On 13 January 2026, the content creators acknowledged Kristy and Desmond's split and stated that they wanted to be the internet's new favourite social media couple. Daniel and Ingrid-Rose referenced a date night video of Kristy's where she partnered with the luxury brand Valentino to promote its Donna Born in Roma perfume.
With the theme being flowers, Daniel cut some from his garden and handed them to Ingrid-Rose after seeing Desmond present Kristy with a bouquet. Next, Kristy sprayed the perfume on herself and stated:
"I love this fragrance because it's so feminine."
Ingrid-Rose, who didn't have the expensive perfume, held a bottle of body spray and told people online:
"I like it because I can afford it."
After discovering that there wasn't much spray in the bottle, the mother of one burst into laughter, prompting her husband to jokingly say:
"We're like the Temu version."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Daniel and Ingrid-Rose's account below:
According to Us Weekly, Kristy claimed that her former spouse "committed adultery" and informed the court that she and Desmond planned to enter a written agreement about custody, access, and support.
