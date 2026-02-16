South African popular influencer and entrepreneur Sarah Langa recently celebrated Valentine's Day alone

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's alleged lover shared several pictures to show how she spent the day dedicated to lovers

Langa isn't the only celebrity in Mzansi who decided to spend Valentine's Day solo

This past weekend, the social media timelines were painted red as many peeps decided to celebrate Valentine's Day, and one of those netizens was none other than the popular influencer and entrepreneur Sarah Langa.

On Monday, 16 February 2026, the media personality, who was recently judged for being in a romantic relationship with Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, decided to post several pictures of herself, showcasing how she spent Valentine's Day alone without her significant other.

Langa isn't the only one who spent V-Day alone, as the award-winning 19-year-old singer Naledi Aphiwe also celebrated the day of love by herself and also shared how that day was dedicated to her learning how to love herself before wanting another person to shower her with love.

See Sarah's post below:

Fans stunned by Sarah's Valentine's Day post

Shortly after Langa shared her Valentine's Day post on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

thameenah_s said:

"Can you come visit me already."

kibirige_aisha_mohammed wrote:

"This outfit is gorgeous on you, Sarah."

ororiseng_mok commented:

"Life as God intended."

Sarah Langa reflects on finding love after divorce

In November 2025, Sarah opened up about finding love after divorce and how many women get judged for moving on after leaving a toxic marriage that didn't work out.

Langa further shared how the media is not forgiving and doesn't mind creating stories that are untrue, which many netizens quickly believe without trying to find out the facts of the matter.

"The media is not forgiving. They are happy to create stories that are not true, and people just believe. Women are the worst when it comes to judging us because we are meant to be the ones who sit through toxic relationships. It's ok to walk away and rebuild yourself."

Despite being judged for her relationship with a man 9 years younger than her, the star advised divorcees to be open-minded when it comes to starting a new relationship with someone.

"Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone. Date someone you wouldn’t normally have dated. Definitely someone from a different background. Sometimes we think we are in love, but we are actually comfortable because it’s familiar and it feels safe," she said.

