YouTuber and social commentator Slik Talk weighed in on a clip of Athini “Bash” Bashe breaking down on the side of a highway in Bryanston

Slik Talk speculated on the reasons why Athini “Bash” Bashe was in tears weeks after his break-up with Ntandokazi Mzamo

Social media users debated Bash’s actions, some sympathising with his heartbreak, others joking about or questioning the authenticity of the split

Slik Talk suggested why Athini “Bash” Bashe broke down in a viral clip. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

YouTuber Slik Talk set social media abuzz after sharing his thoughts on a viral video showing Athini “Bash” Bashe, the former fiancé of content creator Ntandokazi Mzamo, in a visibly distressed state.

The clip, which shows a shirtless man believed to be Bash standing on the side of the road and crying, sparked widespread discussion online. As South Africans debated what could have driven him to such a breaking point, Slik Talk jumped into the conversation with commentary that quickly divided opinion.

Slik Talk suggests why Athini “Bash” Bashe was crying in viral video

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, X user @ThisIsColbert shared a video of Slik Talk reacting to the footage of Bash, which was allegedly recorded in Bryanston. In his response, Slik Talk questioned Bash’s emotional reaction and suggested that crying publicly over Ntandokazi showed a lack of composure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He openly mocked Bash for appearing overwhelmed by the break-up, questioning whether this was his first relationship with a baddie and why he seemed so deeply affected. Slik Talk also pressed Bash to explain what led to the split, especially since the couple had only recently announced their engagement.

Taking things further, Slik Talk speculated about rumours circulating online about the split. He suggested that Bash’s emotional state could be linked to unverified claims, including allegations of pregnancy and infidelity, though he admitted that none of this had been confirmed. Still, he argued that the intensity of Bash’s reaction pointed to something deeply hurtful behind the scenes.

“There are rumours that say that the girl is pregnant, and apparently, it's not Bash. Yes, we don't know, we can't confirm, but it seems like what she did really hurt this guy because there's no way you will be crying on the side of the road, hands on your face, shirt off. The shirt off is what surprised me the most, like why is your shirt off on a highway, on the side of the highway and crying? What happened? Bash, tell us more. I wanna know the full details,” Slik Talk asked.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts after Slik Talk weighs in on clip of Bash crying

Slik Talk's video drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some sympathised with Bash, saying his breakdown reflected emotional pain that many men silently endure. Others cracked jokes about the situation, while a few questioned whether the break-up was genuine or clout chasing.

Here are some of the comments:

@OmnipotenttHP argued:

“The guy is probably crying because he thought he was gonna be a dad. The emotional & psychological damage done here is too much. I'm sure the break-up part is water under the bridge. Any man would mostly go through this.”

@Ndiks17 joked:

“lol 😂 guys come on, what if he was just crying, thanking the Lord.”

@vjshylock said:

“It’s honestly heartbreaking seeing another man like that.”

@ButhiSipho asked:

“Is this thing even happening, or are these people just using this to get internet attention? Anything is possible these days.”

Mzansi weighed in on Slik Talk's video reacting to Athini Bashe's viral clip. Image: Slik Talk

Source: Youtube

Athini "Bash" Bashe deactivates social media accounts

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Athini "Bash" Bashe deactivated all his social media accounts amid a very public split from ex-girlfriend, Ntandokazi Mzamo.

A parody account announced the news on X alongside pictures of Mzansi's favourite former couple with a detailed caption. Fans and users on X flooded the comments section with varied opinions, as many sympathised with Bash while others bashed their relationship.

Source: Briefly News