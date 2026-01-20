Mihlali Ndamase's scandal with her alleged stalker has taken a dramatic turn after social media users did some digging into his life

A photo of the businessman's wife was unearthed and ignited a discussion that once again found Mihlali being compared to "the other woman"

This comes after the influencer accused the man of stalking and harassing her, a scandal that has turned social media upside down as netizens fish for more details

Social media has found the wife of the man who has allegedly been stalking influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

Recently, Briefly News reported on an explosive scandal in which the famous content creator claimed businessman Michael "Mike" Brits had been stalking and harassing her for months.

She released a statement on Sunday, 18 January 2026, citing that Brits' behaviour had escalated into "something obsessive and frightening" after she turned down his advances, leading to him tracking her moves and intimidating her family as well.

As the influencer pursues legal action to stop Brits from further harassing her and compromising her safety, the court of public opinion has been working overtime to uncover the businessman's background.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Michael Brits is a Regional Manager for the International Banking Institute in Melrose Arch. While there are no known records of the institute, South Africa has the Institute of Bankers in South Africa (IOBSA) for local professional development, offering international-focused training courses and degrees.

His job description reveals that he's in the recruitment division, a position he has held for over 11 years. He appears to also be good friends with reality TV star Inno Morolong, who comments often on his Instagram posts.

While not much is known about his wife, whom he gifted a Lamborghini Urus in 2025, X (formerly Twitter) user Ayandamzolo_ unearthed a photo of her on 19 January, sharing a side-by-side comparison between her and Mihlali.

"The wife is hot, shame. Men don’t know what they want. I’m worried about Mihlali’s brand."

This comes after it was alleged through unverified claims that Mike and Mihlali were seeing each other until their affair turned sour.

Briefly News reported on the couple's scandalous assault case, in which the influencer was accused of hitting her alleged boyfriend over the head with a beer bottle in 2025.

This wouldn't be the first time Mihlali was compared to another woman. Previously, the online community erupted after photos of her former lover Leeroy Sidambe's estranged wife surfaced, with online users labelling him "greedy" for leaving his already gorgeous wife for the influencer.

As more details of her stalking scandal emerge, the online community is sitting in wait to see what more is uncovered.

See the picture of Michael Brits' wife below.

Social media reacts to Mihlali Ndamase scandal

The court of public opinion shared its thoughts on Michael Brits' wife and the mess they've seemingly landed in.

n7pho_ said:

"Men and their greed."

Tebogo_M21 criticised Mihlali Ndamase:

"She's killing her own brand, sad!"

EMuthubi wrote:

"The wife is so beautiful."

Jabstar_86 threw shade at Mihlali Ndamase:

"Mihlali on the business of home wrecking."

Meanwhile, others said even a beautiful wife isn't enough to stop a willing man from cheating.

Frieekasita said:

"One day, y'all will understand the game that life is, and you'll stop judging the Mihlalis of the world. There's a reason why men cheat, and the Mihlalis of the world have it figured out. The likes of you and your wives are still delusional about true love as programmed by Cinderella."

Nkulerrrh wrote:

"No matter how loyal you are, men will embarrass you."

Sako_za added:

"Men want it all, especially those who can afford."

piasonrealmusic posted:

"We know what we want. The wife is hot, Mihlali is also hot. We want them all, we want all we can get!"

Michael Brits breaks his silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared screenshots of Mihlali Ndamase's alleged stalker's reaction to the allegations.

Michael Brits posted several shady posts on his social media page after he was accused of harassing and stalking the influencer.

