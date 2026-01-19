Mihlali Ndamase issued a formal statement regarding a personal crisis, expressing deep concern for the safety of herself and her family

The content creator alleges she has been subjected to months of stalking by a married man who has reportedly been monitoring her daily movements

The situation has sparked intense online debate, leading the accused individual to publicly respond to the claims

South African beauty influencer broke her silence on a harrowing ordeal that has left her fearing for her and her family's safety.

The content creator is at the centre of public scrutiny after she was exposed for allegedly dating a married man. However, she alleges that these rumours were orchestrated.

In a deeply chilling public statement issued on her Instagram page on Sunday, 18 January 2026, Ndamase admitted to having been living a nightmare for several months and enduring ongoing harassment and intimidation by a man named Michael "Mike" Brits.

The influencer alleges that Brits, who is married with two kids, has been following her and appearing at her workplace and establishments she's visiting on numerous occasions.

"I have personally witnessed him following me. He has appeared at my place of work without reason and shown up in spaces where I am parked or seated as though monitoring my movements. My privacy has been repeatedly violated."

She further claims that even her family members have been approached in public and further accused Brits of paying people to follow and take pictures of her.

Ndamase reveals that these events started after she rejected Brits' advances, citing that his behaviour escalated into "something obsessive and frightening."

Briefly News understands that Michael Brits is the same man named in an assault scandal as the influencer's boyfriend. Mihlali was accused of hitting Brits with a beer bottle in a jealous rage. It was there that she first opened up about the harassment.

The businesswoman highlighted that she is currently engaging with the police and taking the necessary legal steps to protect herself. She went on to emphasise that in being an influencer and public figure, her visibility should not be mistaken for an invitation to harassment, nor does it diminish her fundamental right to safety and privacy.

She also stressed that, "A woman does not owe access to her life, her body or her time because she was pursued."

Mihlali shared that speaking out was a matter of self-preservation, noting that her previous silence had come at the expense of her inner peace.

In a chilling remark, she emphasised that should any harm come to her, she wants the record to be clear, ensuring that the public and authorities are fully aware of the circumstances she faced.

By choosing to step out of the shadows, the influencer has signalled that her silence is no longer for sale, prioritising her long-term safety over public perception.

Read Mihlali Ndamase's statement below.

Michael Brits breaks his silence amid stalking allegations

As Mihlali Ndamase shifts her focus toward legal support and reclaiming her autonomy, Michael Brits has officially broken his silence. However, it wasn't much what he said but how he reacted to the allegations.

Taking to his Instagram page (micthegreatestofalltime) on the day the allegations were made, Brits shared stories that seemingly shaded Mihlali and ridiculed her claims.

First, a photo of him and his sons in school uniform posing on a staircase. The trio held their thumbs up, seemingly suggesting a sense of unbothered confidence. By centring his children in the response, Brits appeared to be framing himself as a family man, potentially attempting to contrast his public image with the obsessive persona described in Ndamase's statement.

He followed this with a slide that took a more direct swipe at the influencer's claims, sharing a picture quote highlighting the power of silence.

"The person who walks away quietly usually makes the loudest effort."

His Instagram profile is curated with images of his wife and two young sons, showcasing a lifestyle of luxury and positioning him as a devoted family man and successful businessman.

Briefly News reached out to Michael Brits for comment, who had not responded by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the internet remains sharply divided on the allegations, expressing both shock and curiosity about how the scandal would unfold.

