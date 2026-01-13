Businessman and socialite Leeroy Sidambe celebrated his daughter Zinhle after she successfully passed her matric exams

The businessman became well-known for dating socialite and influencer Mihlali Ndamase before their dramatic breakup

Following the breakup, Sidambe seemingly reunited with his estranged wife, Mary-Jane, often seen celebrating their children's milestones

Leeroy Sidambe celebrated his daughter Zinhle's Matric success.

Socialite and businessman Leeroy Sidambe is feeling all the feels after his daughter Zinhle Sidambe smashed her matric exams with flying colours.

According to TimesLive, Zinhle not only achieved a bachelor’s pass but also walked away with two distinctions, and the proud dad flooded social media with heartfelt messages celebrating her academic achievement.

The businessman became widely known in South Africa as influencer Mihlali Ndamase's partner. The couple broke up after Sidambe's business associates advised him to dump Mihlali.

A proud father applauds hard work and discipline

Sidambe shared how proud he is of Zinhle, praising her discipline, focus and commitment to her studies.

He also offered words of encouragement, reminding her that matric is only the beginning of her journey and that greater achievements still lie ahead.

Sidambe emphasised education and personal growth, as he reflected on the importance of consistency and resilience in shaping a successful future.

Zinhle's parents celebrate her matric dance

The news of Zinhle's matric success comes just a few months after she celebrated her matric dance with her parents.

Sidambe got together with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Mary-Jane, to celebrate Zinhle's matric dance.

At the time, entertainment blogger Sanele Nkosi had shared photos of Leeroy and his ex-wife celebrating their daughter's matric dance.

Leeroy’s journey as a dedicated father

Beyond his business career, Sidambe is known for being a devoted dad who often shares glimpses of family life. His public celebration of Zinhle’s achievement reflects his commitment to family values and his desire to uplift others through positive moments.

Leeroy Sidambe reunites with Mary-Jane

Leeroy Sidambe recently celebrated his daughter's academic excellence with his estranged wife, Mary Jane.

The businessman, famously known for his high-profile relationship with influencer Mihlali Ndamase, posed for a picture with his wife and child at her school.

The couple had made headlines when Sidambe strayed with Ndamase, but their constant joint celebrations of their children sparked rumours of them reuniting.

Having returned to the spotlight after Sidambe's relationship with Mihlali ended, the family seems to have moved on with their lives, leaving the Mihlali fiasco behind.

The internet compares Mihlali and Mary-Jane

Mihlali Ndamase faced backlash on social media and was compared to Mary Jane.

At the time, Sidambe's family had been trending on social media, and online users believed the controversial businessman fumbled his perfect family, with many saying his relationship with Mihlali was a bad idea.

Online users criticised Mihlali for dating a married man, and said she was not worth breaking up a beautiful family for. Netizens rallied behind Mary Jane, saying that she was better than Mihlali.

Leeroy Sidambe had strayed with Mihlali Ndamase, but he seemingly reunited with his wife.

Leeroy Sidambe celebrates his daughter's birthday

Proving his family values in the digital era, Sidambe publicly celebrated his daughter's birthday.

Briefly News previously reported that the businessman celebrated his daughter Zinhle's birthday with a heartwarming tribute.

