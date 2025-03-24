South African businessman Leeroy Sidambe is a devoted father to his children despite his messy divorce from his ex-wife Mary Jane

Leeroy Sidambe celebrated his daughter Zinhle's birthday with a heartwarming tribute on his Instagram account

In a now-deleted message, the businessman praised her growth and assured her of his unconditional love and support

Leeroy Sidambe wrote a touching message to his daughter Zinhle on her birthday. Image: zinhle_sid, leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

South African businessman Leeroy Sidambe is known for being a dedicated and loving father to his children with his estranged wife. The businessman previously topped social media trending lists and hogged headlines over his controversial relationship with social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

Leeroy Sidambe pens touching tribute to his daughter on her birthday

While Leeroy Sidambe and his wife Maryjane Sidambe had a messy divorce, the Sakhile Ezweni Group CEO has not abandoned his daddy duties. Leeroy Sidambe recently took to his Instagram account and wished his daughter Zinhle a happy birthday.

Leeroy penned a sweet message to his daughter and beamed with pride over the woman she is becoming.

“Each year, you blossom more into the person you are meant to be, and my heart swells with pride and joy as I watch you grow,” he wrote.

The entrepreneur also highlighted how his daughter Zinhle Sidambe is a blessing to everyone in her life.

“Your spirit is a gift, not just to yourself but to all those who are fortunate enough to know you,” he added.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Leeroy Sidambe assured his daughter that she can always count on him.

“Always remember that you are never alone. I am here, cheering you on and loving you unconditionally,” he assured her.

It ends in tears for Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase

Meanwhile, it ended in tears for Leeroy Sidambe and his girlfriend Mihlali Ndamase.

The two had a messy break-up that played out in public following allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

Mihlali set tongues wagging on social media after posting and then deleting pictures of her bruised face and burst lip with the caption, “Thank you, Leeroy.”

In response, Leeroy issued a statement brushing aside Mihlali Ndamase’s accusation that he’d assaulted her. He claimed that he acted in self-defence after Ndamase attacked him with a kitchen knife when she visited him at his house.

In his statement, Leeroy Sidambe claimed that he had endured physical abuse at the hands of Mihlali Ndamase. He claimed that Mihlali takes illicit substances which he didn’t name.

The couple went back and forth on social media with each party making damning allegations against the other.

What you should know about Leeroy Sidambe

Sidambe is a businessman who was born on 6 October in Johannesburg, Gauteng. He married his now ex-wife Mary Jane in 2016. Apart from his children with Mary Jane, Sidambe also sired a son with another woman in February 2007.

Leeroy Sidambe wrote a touching tribute to his daughter Zinhle on her birthday. Image: Musa_Khawula

Source: Twitter

In June 2023, Sidambe, who owns Sakhile Ezweni Group, came under fire for allegedly not paying his employees their salaries for three months.

The report further stated that when Leeroy decided to pay them, it was often in small amounts.

Mihlali Ndamase trolled after showing off new set of teeth

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase was trolled after she showed off her new set of teeth on social media.

The socialite shared pictures of her new teeth after she and her mother left South Africa for Turkey. The duo, who documented most of their trip, also went to an undisclosed dental clinic during their trip to Turkey.

Source: Briefly News