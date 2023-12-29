The businessman Leeroy Sidambe trended recently on social media

The star seemingly begged love back from his ex-lover, Mihlali Ndamase

This came after Mihlali confirmed their breakup, and he posted on his Instagram story a heartfelt message to Ndamase

Leeroy seemingly wants love back from Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @mihlalii_n, @marbetimes

The social media streets have been buzzing for quite some time since the Leeroy and Mihlali scandal started, and recently Leeroy Sidambe did something that shocked many netizens online.

Leeroy Sidambe seemingly begs for love back

What used to be an IT couple has now ended in shambles leaving many of their fans and followers stunned. This came after Mihlali went on a rant not so long ago about how Leeroy and his best friend, Melusi, swindled her money and also that she was the one spending on their Mexico trip.

Leeroy shared a post on his Instagram stories, seemingly begging Mihlali for some love back after she confirmed on social media that she had left him in October 2023.

His post reads:

"Mam'khe, they have tried but if there's one thing i will never dream of is another rib partner besides you they are celebrating, let them, I love you and only you, deeply sorry, deeply sorry for humiliating you love...

"When you get to Dubai today you will meet her, I love and I love only you, again can we also be allowed to have fun without being judged friends. There is a possible marriage here, amara Scott nawe, asibanyise buti."

See the post below:

Musa Khawula reveals Mihlali's alleged new man

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed on Twitter (X) the alleged new man his Mihlali's life, Scott Kupta, a Zimbabwean and he wrote:

"Meet Mihlali Ndamase's new sugar daddy Scott Kupa. Scott Kupa is a Zimbabwean government official and has been showering Mihlali Ndamase with lavish gifts. In October; Mihlali Ndamase went on an-all expenses paid trip to London; United Kingdom sponsored by Scott Kupa."

Mihlali Ndamase jets off to Zanzibar from Egypt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase lives the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber, who was recently living it up in Egypt, flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page, waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

