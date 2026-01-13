Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo set social media ablaze after debuting a sleek, figure-hugging ensemble that showcased her impressive physique

The Sarafina! star left both fans and industry colleagues in awe, with many marvelling at the legendary actress’s stunning and youthful appearance

The comments section erupted with admiration, as followers flooded her post with heart and fire emojis in reaction to the icon's breathtaking hourglass figure

Legendary South African actress Leleti Khumalo may have turned 55 years old in 2025, but she proved that she is truly ageless after sending social media into a frenzy with her latest look.

Famous for her iconic role in the South African classic Sarafina!, the star set the internet ablaze after showcasing her incredible hourglass body in a casual figure-hugging look that snatched her in all the right places.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 12 January 2026, Khumalo shared a video of herself preparing for a zip-lining session with her family before schools reopened.

"Final rodeo before schools open, and zip lining was first on our list."

The action-filled activity is one of the many fun adventures the actress and her loved ones enjoyed during the festive season. Recently, she reflected on her family holiday to Drakensburg, where she shared before-and-after photos of her children and reflected on how much time had gone by.

On 5 January, they attended the SharksFest, where they took pictures with Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Kolisi, and other rugby stars.

Clearly, these experiences do more than just fill her schedule; they also keep her spirit young and her body active, proving that age is truly nothing more than a number for the legendary star. And her fans couldn't agree more.

See Leleti Khumalo's video below.

Social media reacts to Leleti Khumalo's stunning figure

The response to Leleti's stunning figure was instantaneous, sparking a wave of admiration from her followers. Among the sea of fans were several familiar faces from the entertainment industry, all equally stunned by the actress’s latest post, many of whom remarked that her body was "tea." Read some of their comments below.

TV personality and podcaster Nonkanyiso "Laconco" Conco said:

"Have they ever told you, though, sister, that your body is coffee?"

mazibukotdk reacted:

"Body is bodying, Sisi."

rebonebee raved:

"Body is tea."

nicolesangweni declared:

"When I grow up, I wanna be like you. So beautiful, humble and down to earth."

sintu_cele posted:

"The body of a 21-year-old. Yoh, you’re built so well, mommy."

lungelonanazi was stunned:

"Iyooh! Madam Sarafina, your body is fire."

