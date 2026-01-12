City Makoti recently slept over at the Big Brother Mzansi house with several South African influencers

The content creator recorded a vlog detailing her experience and heightened fans' excitement as they wait for the show to premiere

This comes after the season six contestants were announced, with viewers anticipating another exciting season

Influencer City Makoti briefly spoke about her experience spending the night in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' mansion.

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the anticipated premiere of the sixth season of Big Brother Mzansi, several South African influencers were invited to spend the night in Biggie's house, and City Makoti was not left out.

The beloved content creator prepared her followers for the season premiere and shared a vlog detailing her excitement and nervousness about being part of the experience.

On Saturday, 10 January 2026, she posted a video packing her overnight bag with clothes and minimal toiletries, and explained that she wouldn't be showering at the mansion.

"I'm gonna shower at home. Isn't the Big Brother house very open? I'm not gonna shower there."

As part of the experience, the influencer, real name Anika Kungentando Dambuza, had her phone taken away while she was in the house. Thankfully, unlike the official housemates, her social media break was for one night.

She filmed herself bidding farewell to her family, with her husband Sihle joking that she was acting as though she was the one going away for three months.

Upon meeting other content creators, they hopped on a bus that took them to the house, where they were met by the production crew and had sound equipment fitted as they were briefed on the rules of the house, marking the official start of their journey.

City Makoti and several other influencers were invited to spend the night in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house ahead of the season premiere.

Source: Instagram

The following day, Dambuza was back online and shared photos of herself and the other content creators, with the return host, Smash Afrika, being featured in the carousel, and she shared a brief review from the experience.

"I survived one night in @bigbromzansi‘s house. The Season 6 contestants just arrived, and I’m just like, 'I slept in that bed!' 'I sat on that couch!'"

Big Brother Mzansi officially premiered on Sunday, 11 January, and immediately became a trending topic as fans flocked to social media to share their first impressions.

Watch City Makoti's videos below.

