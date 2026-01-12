On Sunday, 11 January 2026, Ashley Ogle appeared to take a subtle dig at Big Brother Mzansi on the same day Season 6 premiered under the Bazozwa theme

On the day of the premiere, Ashley launched a new lip gloss range under her AO MOOD brand

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the business move and others commenting on the subtle jab

Ashley Ogle took a subtle jab at 'Big Brother Mzansi' while launching her lip gloss range. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and influencer Ashley Ogle took a thinly veiled jab at Big Brother Mzansi on the day it kicked off Season 6 of the popular series and introduced the season’s contestants.

The former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo housemate was notably absent from Big Brother Mzansi: The Special, a four-part reunion that brought back contestants from the Umlilo and Siyamosha seasons. Ogle competed on Umlilo and was evicted in February 2025 after housemates nominated her for eviction, with Head of House Swiss casting the deciding vote to break a tie between her and Nsuku.

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, Big Brother Mzansi officially returned under the Bazozwa theme. The season launched with early twists, including the return of four former housemates, all competing for the R2 million grand prize.

Ashley Ogle takes subtle jab at Big Brother Mzansi

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, Ashley Ogle announced the addition of a new lip gloss range under her AO MOOD brand on Instagram. She shared a video of the new lip gloss range shading Big Brother Mzansi with a long-standing criticism surrounding it. The post was captioned:

“Yes! It’s new season indeed…No unexpected twists, scams or tribalism. Just @ao.mood Gloss. 🤌🏽🥹”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Ashley Ogle launches new lip gloss range

In the comments, social media users applauded Ashley Ogle for launching the lip gloss range and expressed a desire to purchase it. Others focused on Ashley Ogle’s subtle jab at Big Brother Mzansi in the caption.

Here are some of the comments:

wenzy_m shared:

“Okay, I need this gloss 😍! The packaging looks so pretty with your face on it 👌🏽.”

sbusisiwe_bhebhe laughed:

“The caption is so spicy 🌶️ I love it 😂🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

nwabisadimpho gushed:

“We hear you, mommy. Well Done on the new addition😍😍😍 I'm obsessed with the packaging sana👌🏾👌🏾”

nandz_khumalo said:

“As for the caption! 😂🤭”

sandisiwe_p_ celebrated:

“Ohh, every day you make us proud🥹🥳congratulations, Ash my Ash.”

prude.nce98 criticised:

“Caption🙄Is everything okay at home, or are you just bipolar? Ay, move on, grow up, Gogo aww, you’re turning 28 this year. You think you’ll trend rest #bazozwa as’dlali la kgaaa."

Ashley Ogle threw shade at 'Big Brother Mzansi' while launching lip gloss. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

