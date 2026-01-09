Rachel Kolisi kicked off 2026 on a high note after being gifted a brand-new vehicle worth R680,000

The handover was announced on Friday, 9 January 2026, sharing photos of Rachel Kolisi receiving the keys

Fans and fellow social media users praised both Rachel Kolisi and the brand for supporting a South African woman

Rachel Kolisi was gifted a brand-new R680K vehicle. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Halala! Rachel Kolisi has started 2026 with a bang after upgrading from a Jetour X70 Plus to a brand-new four-wheel vehicle worth almost R680,000.

Rachel previously dominated headlines after swapping her sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe for a humble Toyota Yaris, but the downgrade didn’t last long. The entrepreneur and socialite bounced back after signing a new brand deal that landed her a Jetour X70 Plus.

Now, the mother of two has received a massive upgrade from the Jetour X70 plus to a four-wheel drive vehicle worth a cool R679,900.

Which new car is Rachel Kolisi driving?

On Friday, 9 January 2026, Jetour South Africa took to its official Instagram account and shared that they had gifted Rachel Kolisi a newly launched Jetour T2 Odyssey, as one of their brand ambassadors.

The post was captioned:

“A new set of keys, a new chapter on the road. Our Jetour Brand Ambassador, @rachelkolisi, takes delivery of the newly launched Jetour T2, and we’re excited to see where this journey leads. Here’s to meaningful moments and memorable miles ahead.”

See the photos of Rachel Kolisi taking delivery of her Jetour T2 Odyssey by clicking here.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rachel Kolisi expressed gratitude to the Jetour South Africa team for the vehicle. She shared an Instagram Story with the caption:

“Whole lotta new chapters! So so grateful for my @jetour_south_africa fam!!”

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi reacted after being gifted R680k fourwheel drive car. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to Rachel Kolisi's new car

In the comments beneath Jetour South Africa’s post, Rachel Kolisi gushed over the car. Rachel’s fans also expressed gratitude to Jetour for honouring the socialite with a new car to start the year.

Here are some of the comments:

rachelkolisi gushed:

“The best best 😍❤️”

candiceclarktherapy said:

“Thank you for supporting strong, inspiring and determined South African women 😍”

anel_henn beamed:

“You go, girl. Save miles, and we love you❤️”

casendra._m gushed:

“😍❤️OMG what a beast 🔥🔥🔥”

howehair asked:

“Can’t wait to drive in it @rachelkolisi, where are we going? 👀”

What are the specs of a Jetour T2 Odyssey?

The Jetour T2 Odyssey 2.0TD+7DCT 4WD is a rugged, tech-packed SUV. It features a 2.0L Turbo engine producing around 251hp/390Nm, a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), Jetour’s intelligent XWD all-wheel-drive system with multiple driving modes, advanced Level 2 driver assists, a large touchscreen, and impressive off-road angles (39° approach).

Mzansi reacted to Rachel Kolisi's new car. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

What car does Siya Kolisi drive?

While Rachel Kolisi is now driving a R680k ride, her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, was spotted cruising in a R1.6 million vehicle, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The 34-year-old is known to be a lover of luxury cars and is a brand ambassador for the German automobile company, Mercedes-Benz.

Source: Briefly News