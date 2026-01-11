Prince Kaybee has shared his thoughts on Siya Kolisi's decision to move on with his relationship status after divorcing his former wife, Rachel Kolisi

The South African DJ and record producer commented on the viral videos of the Springboks captain and his new partner, Rachel John

Another South African celebrity also joined Prince Kaybee in sharing his views on Siya Kolisi having a new partners months after his divorce

South African DJ and record producer Prince Kaybee has commended Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for embracing a new chapter in his love life with Rachel John following his divorce from his marriage to Rachel Kolisi.

The Boks star attracted media attention this week when he went public with his relationship with the Dutch-born social media influencer during a getaway in Zimbabwe.

Siya ended his eight-year marriage to Rachel Kolisi in October 2024, and the former South African celebrity couple are parents to two children.

Prince Kaybee hails Siya Kolisi

Prince Kaybee took to his official X(formerly known as Twitter) handle to share his thoughts after Siya Kolisi decided to make the public aware of his new relationship with Rachel John, despite the social media influencer being ten years younger than him.

The tweet showcased moments from the couple’s love-filled trip to Zimbabwe, where they went public with their romance.

“My GOAT," the music DJ and producer reacted to the viral videos of Siya Kolisi shared on X.

Earlier this week, a video showing Siya and Rachel boarding a ferry in Zimbabwe gained widespread attention. In the footage, the pair can be seen smiling and waving at a fan who spotted them.

Dhlomo reacts to Kolisi's relationship status

Just like Prince Kaybee, South African personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Siya Kolisi’s latest relationship.

The Kaya FM DJ humorously noted the Springbok captain is now dating a woman who shares the same name as his former partner.

“He must have tattooed the name on his body or something…” He joked with his tweet on X.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Dhlomo's comments on Siya Kolisi's new relationship status.

Mshongi

"Think he has a type lol lol, he tasted it once and never looked back 👀."

Malcolmt_k

"He is used to calling that name, if you know what I mean."

FootyPulseX

"I like Siya with Rachel, and yes, not the other Rachel. Rachel is better."

KuneneTicky

"Is Siya trying to mend the social fences between these two nations? Otherwise, kutheni?"

Masenga Silele

"You broke the record, Umjitha. This is the first time I've heard of a famous South African Lova catching a Nigerian girl and having it named after her."

NyKoMR

"😁Replacing Rachel with Rachel? This can't be a coincidence. Someone please investigate what’s really behind this name obsession."

Kolisi brings his children to Sharksfest

Briefly News also reported that Kolisi celebrated a special moment at the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Returning to the Sharks last year and now based in Durban, the Springboks captain brought his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, onto the field, sharing the moment on social media.

