Kelvin Momo appears to have had enough of the Piano Pulse gang and sent a warning to one of the hosts, Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu

This comes after the controversial podcaster and his crew fired more shots at Momo and his career, which clearly did not sit well with the Amapiano star

The online community was hysterical over Momo's reaction to the criticism, commenting on the podcasters' foul remarks about other stars in the industry

Kelvin Momo sent a warning to podcaster Sfiso “Mafitsotso” Ndlovu. Images: kelvinmomo_, mafitsotso_za

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo sent a message to another Piano Pulse host, and it's clear that the musician has had enough of the constant criticism.

Shortly after slamming Thakgi for making foul remarks about him and his career, the Private School Piano pioneer has returned with a message directed at co-host Sfiso Ndlovu, also known as Mafitsotso.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Momo posted a cheeky meme collage featuring a screenshot of himself in a boxing stance and a photo of Sfiso. The podcaster's picture was placed above Momo's raised fists as though he were punching him.

Though comical, the meme was a clear message that Momo had enough of the unwarranted scrutiny. This comes after the latest Piano Pulse episode featuring Nota Baloyi, suggesting that Momo "doesn't respect his craft."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Much of the scrutiny stems from the star’s rocky 2025, during which his reputation was hit by a series of event no-shows that left fans and organisers frustrated.

He’s the latest in a string of South African stars who are finally saying "enough is enough" to the podcast noise. Recently, DJ Maphorisa addressed the very same podcaster and his affiliates, Thakgi and MacG, for constantly slamming him on their shows.

In 2025, Sizwe Alakine, formerly rapper Reason, confronted the Piano Pulse hosts for their disrespect towards his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne.

And while Momo has yet to directly call out the podcasters, his fans are convinced that the Private School Piano star has officially run out of patience.

See Kelvin Momo's post and the Piano Pulse episode below.

Kelvin Momo sent a warning to Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu for constantly making foul comments about him. Image: kelvinmomo_.

Source: Instagram

Social media in stitches at Kelvin Momo's post

The online community could barely contain its laughter over Momo's post, with some claiming that Sfiso's "big mouth" would get him in trouble soon. Read some of their comments below.

ZandileMamiya wrote:

"I really don’t blame him."

KushuBrayaka said:

"I genuinely don't blame him. Sfiso's day is coming."

thecoolestpedi suggested:

"They need to meet up and throw hands like real men. That's how this beef will end."

_WendyHouse_ was convinced:

"Everyone in the industry hates this guy, ne?"

Online users believe Sfiso “Mafitsotso” Ndlovu's days of disrespecting artists are numbered. Images: kelvinmomo_, mafitsotso_za

Source: Instagram

Skylar___xx wrote:

"They're going to teach Sfiso a lesson this year."

DiketsoMokhine_ posted:

"Sfiso has a big mouth."

Mankgowa_ wrote:

"I need him to pull up at the studio."

L-Tido addresses MacG feud

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared L-Tido's explosive revelations about his feud with fellow podcaster MacG.

The rapper explained what led to the beef, even mentioning that he and MacG were once on good terms - until they weren't.

Source: Briefly News