Kelvin Momo recently sent a strong message to controversial podcaster Thakgi on social media

Following Thakgi’s critique on the Piano Pulse Podcast , Momo responded with a hilarious viral meme that had his followers howling with laughter

Social media erupted in laughter at Momo's response, with social media users highlighting Thakgi’s track record of sparking conflict within the music industry

Kelvin Momo has broken his silence with a stern message directed at controversial podcaster, Maesela "Thakgi" Ledwaba.

On one of his latest Instagram story updates on Sunday, 4 January 2026, Momo posted a video of Amapiano sensation Snanjana hurling colourful insults at Thakgi and his equally controversial Piano Pulse co-host Sfiso.

This comes after Thakgi criticised Momo's craft, where he questioned whether the producer made an impact in 2025 aside from "giving us long albums that nobody listens to."

Surprisingly, Nota Baloyi, who was part of the panel discussion on 30 December, single-handedly championed Momo's artistry and cultural impact.

While Thakgi is known for his polarising views, this wouldn't be the first time he slammed the Abo Gogo hitmaker. Months prior, Thakgi labelled Momo as "cocky and arrogant" and called for promoters to boycott him for his trend of constantly missing gigs.

"He's very cocky, and he'll never take accountability because we always give him the praise. He respects his craft, but I don't think he fully respects his fans."

Momo's cheeky reaction to the latest wave of criticism left fans and followers in stitches as many commented on Thakgi's hot takes that often get him in trouble.

Previously, he faced criticism online for body-shaming Kabza De Small during another show, effectively making him the victim of online body-shaming from Kabza's supporters and critics who had enough of his "smart mouth."

Watch Thakgi's podcast and Kelvin Momo's videos below.

Social media reacts to Kelvin Momo's post

The online community erupted in laughter at Kelvin Momo's hilarious reaction. Read some of the messages below.

DonStein21 said:

"He’s had enough! He said pops and his lil dude can get it, with their peculiar heads."

_mthokozisi_ laughed:

"Snanjana, what a guy."

mbriidget wrote:

"Thakgi is always messing up."

iDeserveABells added:

"Those piano pulse broers actually need to be trapped. There’s a thin line between critique and disrespect, and what they're doing is disrespectful."

RemarBrassy suggested:

"He should've made a video saying such."

owzavilo_dj argued:

"100% accurate. Let's be honest, they both have depleted their data. That podcast is just something else to unsubscribe from."

ICnyjja was in stitches:

"This is hilarious!"

KB_Peterson92 judged Kelvin Momo:

"South African celebs are sensitive, too sensitive. A podcast? Not even a journalist or the news makes them cry."

