South African podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu has finally come clean regarding the money issue of the Hamba Juba hit song

During their Piano Pulse episode Sfiso confessed to what he had done to the producer of the song, JL SA

Many netizens were agitated by the podcaster and artist manager's actions, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sfiso comes clean regarding the 'Hamba Juba' saga. Image: @mafitsotso_za

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Sfiso Ndlovu never ceases to amazes us! The controversial podcaster recently came forward and confessed his actions regarding the Hamba Juba royalties' saga on social media.

The internet has been buzzing since the Piano Pulse host and artist manager Sfiso admitted to the producer of the hit song that was created in 2023, JL SA, that he was the one who squanded his money and didn't even give him a cent.

This confession comes weeks after Ndlovu has been denying multiple time about receiving any money on behalf of his artist, JL SA. Sfiso came clean during the latest episode of their podcast to the young producer who shed tears after finding out that the one person who he trust was the culprit in this matter.

Sfiso further apologised to JL SA and promised to pay back all the money he chowed to him bit by bit until his debt is cleared, however, many netizens on social media were furious as the star acted as if singer Cici was lying about the royalties, even after Lady Amar revealed that she also didn't get paid.

An online user @RealSihleIV posted the confession video on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

SA reacts to Sfiso's confession

Many netizens on social media couldn't hold they thoughts in as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sfiso sneaky ways. Here's what they had to say below:

@okitsm3 said:

"He said even if it wasn't in dispute he probably wasn't gonna pay him."

@Kay_savage98 commented:

"Imagine someone eating your millions then say he’ll pay you kadi R20 thousands😭 nah le one ayiboshwe @podcastwithmacg must intervene because what is this."

@tkofficialza replied:

"Did the co host on the far left laugh at the fact that his colleague did a kid dirty? And not ask questions to Sfiso to help understand how easy to exploit talent to help equip the next kid coming up assuming Sifiso doesn’t steal from artists anymore. What a lost opportunity."

@Ashley792948731 responded:

"You guys will hate this gent for being honest and owning up when there’s a lot of people owing young kids including Cici, Maphorisa, JazziQ but won’t say a dime because of power."

@mkasithapelo mentioned:

"He explained why he didn't pay him on the previous episode. He's just being generous to pay him though."

Fans bashed Sfiso for chowing the 'Hamba Juba' hitmaker's money. Image: @mafitsotso_za

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo responds to Mashego's claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo has responded to Tebogo G Mashego's allegations about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Mashego had speculated about the pair's relationship and how MaWhoo became the star she is today.

Source: Briefly News