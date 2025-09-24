Singer Cici has issued a statement responding to the hit 2023 song Hamba Juba royalties drama

Collaborators Lady Amar and JL SA made videos alleging that they were never paid for the song

It all started when South African producer JL SA, real name Jackson Motla, revealed to his followers that he had not been paid for his work on Hamba Juba.

After peeps pointed fingers at 23-year-old DJ and music producer Lady Amar, she too stated that she is yet to receive what is rightfully hers. Then the attention shifted to Cici, who has since released a statement to clarify things.

On Instagram, Cici shared a letter from her attorneys revealing that she has also not been paid anything, despite signing a split sheet agreement.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is placed on record that our clients have not, to date, been placed in receipt of their rightful and proportionate royalty and master share entitlements arising from the aforesaid work."

The company continued by threatening legal action if the above is not resolved. Her team also revealed that they are communicating with SAMRO regarding the royalties.

Check out the rest of the statement below:

The Hamba Juba royalties saga explained

Hamba Juba is a 2023 hit song by Lady Amar, Murumba Pitch, JL SA and Cici. On Instagram this week, Motla alleged that he made the beat and produced the song, but he has never been paid for his work.

“Did you know that I made this beat? I’ve produced this song from scratch. This is my work. This is my own production, but I never got a cent from it. You can check," he said.

He then revealed that the song has millions of views and streams, but that has never translated to revenue for him.

"If you can check now on Spotify, the song is hitting on like 23 million streams on Spotify only. The music video on YouTube has 32 million views. I have not counted the audio. My name is JL SA. I’m a South African. I love making music except that I don’t get paid for it.”

When asked by fans why he did not read the fine print before signing, he simply stated that he was never given anything to sign.

He told another fan, “I was promised 50% of the song.”

Fingers pointed to Ntando Duma's sister, who asked people not to blame her for this. In a video posted by Musa Khawula, Amar stated that she has also not been paid for the song.

"Hai, guys, I also didn't get paid for the hit song, I don't even know a cent. It has been two years since we released the song, and just like JL SA, I didn't receive any payment, and I haven't said anything because I am not a person to speak up like how JL did, but I had to because you guys are now insulting me. Please stop, I'm also a victim," she alleged.

