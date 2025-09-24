Afrikaner gospel singer by the name of Danie Botha revealed that the Rapture is imminent and even gave the dates

In an interview with podcaster Izak du Plessis, Botha said he received a message, and he is prepared to meet Jesus Christ

Even former actress Mahlatse Letoka allegedly emailed her colleagues around the globe to tell them about Jesus' Second Coming

Gospel musician Danie Botha is prepared to meet Jesus when the Rapture allegedly happens this week. Image: Danie Botha

Rapture talks are still spreading like wildfire. This time, an Afrikaner Gospel singer by the name of Danie Botha shared his message with the world.

The singer believes that the Rapture is imminent and even gave the dates, which coincide with the period widely shared on platforms such as TikTok.

Is the Rapture nearing?

Speaking in an interview with podcaster Izak du Plessis, Botha revealed that he received a message from the Holy Spirit, which prepared him to meet Jesus Christ. He said that this was not a dream, but a message.

A few pastors predicted that the event would happen on 23 September 2025; however, Botha stated that it is anytime between 23 and 24 September.

“This is not a dream. I realised now I have a responsibility. God told me to tell the world and South Africa. I don’t have even one per cent doubt. We’re going to see Jesus on 23 and 24 September,” he said.

He even started a countdown on his Facebook page and continuously shared bible verses with his followers.

Afrikaner Danie Botha started a countdown on Facebook. Image: Danie Botha

Botha is firm in his belief that the skies would open for Jesus to arrive on Earth. The singer's family and loved ones are also apparently prepared for the end times, saying they are "Rapture ready."

Watch the YouTube interview below:

Former actress emails KPMG staff on rapture

An email believed to come from former actress Mahlatse Letoka was sent to her colleagues around the globe to tell them about Jesus' Second Coming. TikTok users shared a picture of the email, which read in part:

"I'd rather get fired than watch my colleagues go through this. Listen, World War 3 is coming, and this entire economy is about to collapse (New York is likely to go down first)."

Letoka further stated that Jesus would take those Christians who were ready between 23 and 24 September 2025. She even attached a PDF which read, 'Notes on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.'

Prior to her post, there was a pastor named Joshua Mhlakela who said, “The Rapture is upon us. Whether you are ready or not. I saw Jesus sitting on his throne. And I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’ He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, ‘I will come back to the Earth.’”

Jesus look-a-like reacts to Rapture questions

In a previous report from Briefly News, A man named Nicholas, said to be Jesus' doppelganger, responded to the viral news of the rapture happening on 23 September 2025.

Nicholas entertained social media users, who humorously searched for answers about the rapture in the comments. "Lord, should we go to work tomorrow, or are you fetching us?" one person asked.

He responded with, "How would anyone know?"

