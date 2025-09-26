South African singer Danie Botha was on Facebook Live to apologise for the misinformation he helped spread about the rapture

The Afrikaans Gospel musician believed that the rapture would occur between 23 and 24 September 2025

Several people went on social media platforms and podcasts to speak about the event, and they all claimed it would happen this week

Afrikaner Gospel Singer Danie Botha said he was left embarrassed by the misinformation he spread about the rapture. Image: Danie Botha

Source: Facebook

Gospel musician Danie Botha had prepared his people to meet Jesus Christ during the highly spoken about Rapture.

The event was believed to take place on 23 to 24 September, according to Botha, but that did not happen. A day after the deadline passed, Botha took to Facebook and did a livestream where he apologised to his audience for the misleading information.

What Danie Botha said about the Rapture

On his Facebook page, Botha had started a countdown days before the stipulated period. He revealed that the message was sent to him from God, and he even prepared his loved ones for the biblical event.

Botha further amplified his message during an interview with podcaster Izak du Plessis, where he claimed to have received a message from God.

“This is not a dream. I realised now I have a responsibility. God told me to tell the world and South Africa. I don’t have even one per cent doubt. We’re going to see Jesus on 23 and 24 September,” he said.

However, the days came and went, but still no Rapture. This prompted an apology from the singer.

Afrikaner Gospel singer Danie Botha said he suffered a financial loss because of his false Rapture predictions. Image: Danie Botha

Source: Facebook

Danie says sorry for the fake news

A disappointed and heartbroken Danie Botha revealed to his followers that he had suffered a financial loss because of his message. He stated that although Jesus' return did not happen on the day he predicted, he has no regrets.

“If the Lord does not come, I have to say sorry to the people. This doesn’t mean I regret what I said at all. My intention was never to offend anyone. If I am a fool, then I’m a fool for Jesus," he boldly stated.

Watch the video below:

Another figure who claimed that the rapture was imminent was former Generations: The Legacy actress Mahlatse Letoka.

She had emailed the KPMG workers about the event, saying she was even prepared to lose her job.

Her spirits still not deterred from what she calls a "delay", Letoka said people should use this period to prepare for the Rapture.

"Let us be grateful for the delay, as it is an opportunity to keep preparing. God is faithful."

Pastors stir controversy with Rapture talks

In a previous report from Briefly News, two South African pastors were part of the many people worldwide who revealed their predictions that Jesus Christ would return to the Earth on 23 or 24 September.

One of the pastors was Joshua Mhlakela, who was also certain that Jesus or the holy spirit communicated the date of the rapture to them. Peeps made various jokes about the end-time prophecies, as an overwhelming number of netizens doubted the veracity.

Source: Briefly News