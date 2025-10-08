Sol Phenduka Applauds Zim Police for Shooting SA Criminals, Fans Divided: “It Serves Them Right”
- South African podcaster Sol Phenduka recently reacted to the news of SA criminals being shot by Zimbabwean police
- The former Kaya 959 praised the Zimbabwean police force for what they have done to the criminals
- Phenduka's opinion rubbed many the wrong way as netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions
Sol Phenuka never shies away from speaking his mind and truth on social media, and this time around, the Podcast and Chill co-host shared his thoughts regarding the shooting of SA criminals in Zimbabwe.
On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the radio presenter was fired from Kaya 959 in September 2025, and applauded the Zimbabwean police force for shooting the South African criminals who were identified as armed robbers in Zimbabwe.
"Great work, Zimbabwe Police. Murderous criminals should not be tolerated at all," he said.
See his post below:
However, Sol Phenduka's praises were slammed by netizens who called him a hypocrite for praising, such as when wheels were to turn, and this happened in Mzansi, the very same celebrities will be crying foul and saying that this was an act of xenophobia.
The netizens wrote:
"When the South African police do the same thing, you celebrities are the first ones to cry foul and say it's XENOPHOBIC.Y'all are a bunch of hypocrites!"
SA divided over Sol Phenduka's opinion regarding the matter
Shortly after the star shared his opinion regarding the two Mzansi criminals in Zimbabwe, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@BlessingHEV questioned:
"Who the hell goes to Zimbabwe to commit a crime?"
@GiftMokhaw4 said:
"Zimbos with fake SA IDs, when the families go and claim the dead bodies, we will then know who these 2 people are."
@MMargay36080 asked:
"Why are these South Africans who break the law in Zimbabwe always nameless and faceless?
@RBRBALOYI commented:
"Many of them kill our people here, and you would never post such! A bunch of useless puns with no real brain for addressing serious issues in our country! Home Affairs gave them those passports with R50, and now they are called SAns, it's Zimbabweans. Nothing in Zim to rob."
@Tusani_Ngiba replied:
"It serves them right."
@DeLunso responded:
"All these minions talking about Zimbabwe as a trash country, fix your immigration policy because if you come here illegally or as an armed robber, you will face real resistance if the law. And if you are an armed robber, you will die here."
