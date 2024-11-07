A group of thugs were caught on film creeping up on two unsuspecting men in the Durban city centre

The person filming exclaims in surprise as the incident unfolds before jumping into action

His presumed heroics to help drew praise from online users, taken aback by the chilling events

A brazen robbery was filmed in the Durban metro in broad daylight. Images: @MDNnewss/ screenshots

DURBAN — Brazen thugs acting with impunity were filmed accosting and tackling two men, robbing them of their belongings in the Durban metro.

The chilling video of the assault was shared to X on the @MDNnewss entertainment and news page.

Man films Durban daylight robbery

It shows three suspicious men, surprising two others, standing casually in a public area in the city centre.

In a shocking, unexpected moment, one of them appears to hook a cloth around the neck of one of the two victims after creeping up from behind.

From the recording, taken by a man who can be heard exclaiming in surprise as he watched from across the street, another thug lunges for the second male victim — stunned by the unravelling robbery — and places him in a vice grip.

The thugs act quickly, taking what they can before they are seen making a run for it. The one filming jumps and runs towards the scene, likely in a mob act.

Online users applauds filmer

The clip garnered almost 550,000 views in 36 hours.

Naturally, the online community had a flood of surprised and disturbed reactions to the visuals.

@custy_kgadi wrote:

"Even when [Lt-Gen Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi is cleaning [up], they still don't give up."

@_zwelakhe said:

"[The] cameraman seems like he assisted to prevent [the] suspects from escaping."

@mbungculu added:

"That’s what a reliable citizen does. He actually helps, not take videos that will be useless at [the] police station."

@KhanyileAyandaB noted:

"Big ups to the camera guy. He stopped filming and did what was necessary."

@ntokozo_eff offered:

"[The] Cameraman is part of the gang and needs to be investigated."

