Man Films Durban Daylight Robbery As Victims Attacked, Violent Scenes Stun
- A group of thugs were caught on film creeping up on two unsuspecting men in the Durban city centre
- The person filming exclaims in surprise as the incident unfolds before jumping into action
- His presumed heroics to help drew praise from online users, taken aback by the chilling events
DURBAN — Brazen thugs acting with impunity were filmed accosting and tackling two men, robbing them of their belongings in the Durban metro.
The chilling video of the assault was shared to X on the @MDNnewss entertainment and news page.
Man films Durban daylight robbery
It shows three suspicious men, surprising two others, standing casually in a public area in the city centre.
In a shocking, unexpected moment, one of them appears to hook a cloth around the neck of one of the two victims after creeping up from behind.
Watch the video here.
From the recording, taken by a man who can be heard exclaiming in surprise as he watched from across the street, another thug lunges for the second male victim — stunned by the unravelling robbery — and places him in a vice grip.
The thugs act quickly, taking what they can before they are seen making a run for it. The one filming jumps and runs towards the scene, likely in a mob act.
Online users applauds filmer
The clip garnered almost 550,000 views in 36 hours.
Naturally, the online community had a flood of surprised and disturbed reactions to the visuals.
Briefly News looks at the commentary.
@custy_kgadi wrote:
"Even when [Lt-Gen Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi is cleaning [up], they still don't give up."
@_zwelakhe said:
"[The] cameraman seems like he assisted to prevent [the] suspects from escaping."
@mbungculu added:
"That’s what a reliable citizen does. He actually helps, not take videos that will be useless at [the] police station."
@KhanyileAyandaB noted:
"Big ups to the camera guy. He stopped filming and did what was necessary."
@ntokozo_eff offered:
"[The] Cameraman is part of the gang and needs to be investigated."
