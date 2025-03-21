Three women were robbed by men claiming to be police officers in the Verulam on Thursday, 20 March 2025

The men wore police uniforms and claimed that the women were suspects in a robbery case at a business

South Africans are speculating whether the men were indeed officers, with some saying it's possible

Two men claiming to be police officers robbed three KZN women of over R13,000 in cash and their cellphones. Image: Darren Stewart

DURBAN – The robbery of three women in Verulam, allegedly by police officers, has got South Africans up in arms.

The women were robbed by two men who they claimed were police officers in the Verulam central business district (CBD) on Thursday, 20 March 2025. The robbers made off with cash, cellphones and an expensive weave.

Women picked up by police officers

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the three friends took a taxi to the Verulam CBD. One of the women was pregnant and was on her way for a checkup, while the other was on her way to pay for a weave she purchased. The third, a bride-to-be, was planning to shop for her wedding.

Shortly after arriving in the CBD, they were stopped by an unmarked white vehicle. Two men wearing police uniforms were inside the vehicle and told the friends that a robbery occurred at a business premises, and they matched the description of the suspects.

“The females were instructed to accompany the officers to the business for a pointing out by the robbery victim,” RUSA confirmed.

Women robbed and dumped along the roadside

While driving along toward Temple Valley, one of the men asked them to hand over their handbags. The men then stole two iPhones, a Nokia, a weave valued at R2500 and more than R13 000 in cash.

The robbers then dumped the women on the side of the road in Temple Valley. The trio was left unharmed.

South Africans weigh in on robbery

The robbery left social media users divided, as they speculated whether the men really were officers.

With many policemen involved in criminal activities, some believe that they could have been actual officers.

Logic Mashori said:

“No surprise. Maydon Wharf Durban Harbour police are doing the same thing.”

Ke Nna Mpho speculated:

“That's an inside job. One of the ladies organised the whole gig. Those were not cops.”

Fez Zikode asked:

“How do you know they were real police officers? I mean, police are getting robbed and killed, and criminals use the uniform and guns.”

Neo Tsotetsi said:

“It's one of her friends that are snakes because how did the police know that she had so many valuables? Or it could be a jealous family member too.”

Nomore stated:

“It once happened to me last year. They were pretending to be cops and they said someone stole money in Shoprite. So we had to go to the police station. At that time I was just confused and I complied with them thinking I was going to prove my innocence. Little did I know that I was getting robbed.”

Sim Da Cleo Njomane added:

“This can’t be police. Mark my words.”

Aphiwe Nontini questioned:

“How did they know that the victims have so many valuable possessions? And imagine carrying R13k in Verulam hard cash, that’s insane🤔.”

