A mortuary vehicle driver and his passenger were killed in an accident in Springs on 20 March 2025

The victims were travelling back from a hospital where they picked up the body of a relative of the passenger

South Africans believe bad spirits are to blame for the deaths of the driver and the passenger

South Africans are blaming bad spirits for the crash which left two people dead in Springs. Image: @_ArriveAlive (X)/ izusek

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – Are bad spirits to blame for a fatal crash in the province?

That’s the debate on social media after an accident claimed the lives of a mortuary vehicle driver and a passenger in Springs.

The two were killed around 4 pm on 20 March 2025 after the vehicle crashed into a tree on Clydesdale Road in Springs. They had just picked up the body of the passenger’s relative before the fatal crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The accident occurred after picking up body

According to Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, the driver had picked up the body at the hospital shortly before the accident.

“He was asked by the passenger, who was family of the deceased, to pass through the area where he passed away in order to take his spirit,” Dlamini explained.

It was then that the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. When EMPD officials arrived on the scene, they found that the mortuary vehicle had burned out with the driver still inside. The passenger’s body was found outside of the vehicle, next to a big tree that had fallen over. Both were declared dead at the scene.

South Africans convinced bad spirits caused the crash

Social media users weighed in on the fatal accident, claiming that it had to do with the spirit of the man whose body was picked up.

Makazana Ta Fry said:

“This is a sign that the spirit didn't want to be moved from that area. It still had some unfinished business to do.”

Sphesihle Biyela claimed:

“The family member wanted his spirit for bad reasons. It backfired. It's unfortunate for the driver.”

Piwe Baloyi stated:

“Bad news indeed. The other mortuary personnel must be careful. This is not good at all. Some bad spirit is alive.

Mandy Reddy added:

“That’s why the Bible says don’t try to communicate with the dead. They are gone. We need to let them rest in peace. Clearly, the only spirit they met was a demon. This is so sad. Now an innocent driver has also died.”

Mdavah Maimela claimed:

“This fetching of the spirit to take the home is equal to an invitation for Death to keep hanging around the family home. Knowledge is Power.”

Vinolia Mogashoa said:

“What an angry spirit.”

@MDewah added:

“Very creepy.”

Funeral parlour vehicle driver arrested

In another article related to the driver of a funeral parlour vehicle, one man was arrested for attempting to bribe a traffic officer.

The 41-year-old was transporting a body towards Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape when he was pulled over on 23 February 2025.

Briefly News reported that South Africans joked that the driver didn't offer enough bribe money, which is why he was arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News