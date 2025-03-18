Things got tense for one South African taxi driver when he allowed a sangoma in his vehicle

The goofy chap played with the traditional healer’s live chicken and lost his grip allowing it to escape

Social media users were floored by the clumsy taxi driver who ordered the commuters to help him search for the animal

Taxi drivers are known to be some of the most strict yet reckless drivers on the road, especially on the freeway.

A South African traditional healer was upset after a taxi driver lost his live chicken. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The drivers usually do not take any nonsense from commuters and prefer a quiet trip to the destination.

SA floored by taxi driver terrified after losing a sangoma’s chicken

Things got tense in one taxi when a goofy driver showed off his goofy side. The chap had allowed for a sangoma and his live chicken to hop in his vehicle in Sasolburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The jolly taxi driver played with the animal and mistakenly lost grip, allowing it to escape. The clumsy driver was met with an angry sangoma who wanted his live chicken.

The man ordered the rest of his commuters to search for the animal in a field while he parked his taxi on the side of the road. One Mzansi man, Beekay Buckinoh, filmed the hilarious scene and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

“Taxi driver der sed to pray with a passenger’s (sangoma) chicken, now the chicken ran away and the sangoma wants his chicken.”

Beekay explained that they did not find the chicken but the driver had other plans:

“They went to go buy another one which also made the driver’s life more difficult because the sangoma was not happy about its age, body and less possibility that it has ever laid eggs.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by clumsy taxi driver losing sangoma’s chicken

Social media users were dusted by a taxi driver who lost a sangoma’s live chicken:

Commuters helped search for a sangoma;s live chicken after a taxi driver lost it. Image: @ManoAfrica

Source: Getty Images

@Thandow commented:

“I have never laughed so hard today.”

@Amukelani wondered:

“What if it wasn't really a chicken?”

@M155 MA5H160 giggled at their thoughts:

“Imagine you are late to work and you have to explain that you were looking for a chicken.”

@Miss007 said:

“That time the chicken is watching you from another angle.”

@sani was amazed:

“South Africa is a movie, everyday there is something new.”

@Mahlatse_parisL commented:

“Clearly it was hectic for everyone who was searching.”

@Maka Ophenduliwe Kgosi💙🔐 asked:

“Did you all find the chicken though?”

@beekay buckinoh replied:

“The date was 14 March 2025 and today’s date is 16 and forensics haven’t found any evidence regarding KFC asset.”

@BLESSING 🇿🇦 asked:

“Update us boo, did they find the chicken?”

@beekay buckinoh explained:

“They went to go buy another one which also made the driver’s life more difficult because the sangoma was not happy about its age, body and less possibility that it has never laid eggs.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News