A South African gent went viral when he shared his childhood trauma after passing matric in 2011

The chap told Mzansi how his mother was labelled the village witch and the measures he took to clear her name

Social media users were amazed by the lengths jealous people would go to ruin the next person’s reputation

There are many stories related to witchcraft in the villages of the Eastern Cape and one chap uncovered how his mom was labelled a witch.

The whole experience of being attached to wickedness because of his achievements impacted his life.

Gent shares trauma of witnessing mom labelled village witch

A South African gent hopped on TikTok to share the root of his childhood trauma. The Mzansi man grew up in a humble home in the Eastern Cape and did everything in his power to graduate high school with decent grades.

The chap made his family proud after passing with numerous distinctions but the villagers were not convinced that he was able to produce those grades all by himself. His neighbour who was a well-off teacher accused his mother of witchcraft:

“She started a rumour that my mother was a witch and that she stole her child’s brain and swapped it with mine via witchcraft and the villagers believed that because the woman was a teacher and lived a luxurious lifestyle. They were planning to burn our home.”

The gent had gone to varsity and left his mother and siblings back home. His achievements angered the villagers who threatened his family’s lives. The man then sought help from the media:

“I called uMhlobo Wenene FM and I wanted to speak to Lulu Haarmans but unfortunately she couldn’t speak to the listeners, but I was handed over to Khayakazi Koto, the producer of that show. They put my mom on the radio and six million people were listening to my story.”

After the radio interview, the villagers were startled by what was to happen next. The chap did not stop after six million people heard his story and wrote to ANC’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina:

“She sent those big government cars to my house to hear our story and got to the bottom of the matter.”

Some of the people who labelled the mom a witch worked for the government as teachers and police officers. The government threatened to fire the bullies but the gent’s mom protected them from losing their jobs:

“My mom was scared that she was going to be blamed in the village for getting them fired and eventually drown in poverty.”

After three months, the villagers started again with the rumours and the chap called upon a famous reporter, Ntsiki Nohiya who drove to his home to interview his mom about the incident:

“She drove her Toyota with a colleague and shot the story as my mom opened up to the entire world about how she was called a witch by the community.”

The villagers were scared after seeing multiple cars parked at the man’s home and crossed their fingers that they would not get arrested. The chap is forever grateful to the media and the ANC for being there for his family when he needed them the most.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by story of gent’s childhood witnessing mom called a witch

Social media users were stunned by the lengths jealous people take to tarnish the next person’s image:

@Nozipho🇿🇦 was disappointed:

“Imagine a whole teacher saying that!”

@Tsholothemillioner shared:

“My Mother is called a witch because all her children are married.”

@Khanya.Nolz | Natural Hair | said:

“I can only imagine how you and your mom felt during all of that. Imagine having to fight for yourself and your mom.”

@Yanda_ applauded:

“Oh, it was very smart of you to get the government and other people involved.”

@Jerome Lubabalo Jacobs🇿🇦 pointed out:

“Mothers are vulnerable in villages.”

@Pinkie Moloii commented:

“This is such a powerful story.”

@Keoagile_B wrote:

“My mom was also called a witch by her family. She has forgiven them but they must stay away from me shame.”

