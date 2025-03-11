A 37-year-old mother of nine children has been drowning in poverty so much that she had to give away some of her kids

The lady explained her tough life in an interview with a reporter after her neighbours sought help from a journalist

Social media users were conflicted about the woman’s story and shared their opinions in a thread of comments

A woman from the Eastern Cape shared her heartbreaking story of having to raise her nine children in poverty.

The lady had not received any help from the government financially since last November until a news journalist recently uncovered the story.

SA reacts to 37-year-old mother of 9 begging for social grant

A 37-year-old mother of nine children, Liziwe Mgxekwa from the Eastern Cape amazed many with her heartbreaking story. The lady has not received any help from SASSA since last November because her kids lack the necessary documentation to grant the beneficiary status.

Liziwe Mgxekwa explained that she now lives in an electricity free shack since 2022 after her home got destroyed. Neighbours shared that the woman was promised a proper home but officials failed to deliver.

A journalist from Newz Room Afrika uncovered the story and interviewed the mother of nine who sent three of her nine children to relatives. Mgxekwa earns a living by assisting different households domestically:

“I help my neighbours domestically whether it’s washing the dishes so that they can give me leftover food to feed my children or money to buy groceries.”

Her eldest son dropped out in Grade 10 after getting involved in a car accident. The young man shared his frustrations of not being able to help out at home.

The rest of the children are often sent home from school for not wearing the proper uniform. Mgxekwa explained that her kids survive off of hand-me-downs from the eldest child and neighbours.

Mgxekwa’s neighbour, Nolitha Diliza called Newz Room Afrika to uncover the story:

“It really pained me to see the situation especially when it came to the kids, it was very evident that they were struggling. They go to school on an empty stomach. I sometimes give them clothes from the ones my children no longer wear. Her situation is very bad.”

SASSA recently visited Mgxekwa with groceries and promised to deposit money into her bank account for the next three months until she sorts out her children’s documentation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reaction to mother of nine begging for social grant

Social media users were conflicted by the woman’s story and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 6.3K comments:

@Zamahabile Sithebe wrote:

“There is no logical reason why somebody should have nine whole kids!”

@Noziiii 🐝 pointed out:

“One thing about people who are struggling financially is they will have kids.”

@Zenobia Isaacs decided:

“The members standing there must help her. You can never have nine kids and make it someone else problem move to the city come find a job.”

@Kennello commented:

“Very fertile in the belly and not in the head.”

@Centia_khoza shared:

“Having nine kids without any type of source of income should be a crime.”

@Deidre Jacobs suggested:

“They can help her get her tubes tied yes.”

@onthou_leonardo highlighted:

“I don’t like our current government but blaming the government for your own actions doesn’t make any sense.”

