A South African student at the University of Fort Hare broke down on the internet while expressing her academic frustration

The lady explained the institution’s incompetence when it came to her results over the past year

Social media users tried to console the woman who appeared hopeless in her now-viral TikTok video

A young woman shared her frustrations with how her current university has had her chasing after them for her results.

A Mzansi lady turned to Mzansi for help after her institution failed to issue her results.

Source: TikTok

The student felt hopeless after sending multiple emails that were ignored which resulted in missed opportunities.

Student breaks down after university fails to issue results

The youngster, Zintle, turned to social media to express her academic frustration and explained her journey at Fort Hare from the very beginning. Zintle registered at the institution in 2018 for an LLB degree.

The lady shared that thongs went smoothly until she failed her last year. She was then advised to rewrite special exams for Insolvency and Civil Procedure.

Zintle failed Insolvency and never received her results for her Civil Procedure examination. The student registered for the two modules in 2022 and only passed Insolvency but was not aware until February of 2023:

“Everyone received their results in December but I received mine in February and I applied to UCT and was accepted for my masters.”

The University of Fort Hare issued the results way too late for Zintle to embark on her journey at UCT. The institution academically excluded the lady who bounced back in 2024.

Upon her return to school, Zintle learned the institution phased out the Civil Procedure module and was advised to enrol at UNISA, which she did:

“I was pregnant, I studied, I spent money, and I passed. I sent the results to Fort Hare.”

The institution refused to review Zintle’s res and only got back to her on the 11th of March after not showing up to a meeting they planned for February:

“I received an email that I must take a special exam on the 24th of March. I have missed opportunities. I have missed so many things in life and now wasted a year.”

The lady broke down at the thought of her unsuccessful academic journey and cried:

“I come from nothing. I was raised in hostels so for me to go there and study was a hustle and now for me to get my things it’s become a hassle.

“This is my last resort, I don’t want my business to be public but I need help. I’ve going through this for years and no one is assisting me.”

Zintle got vulnerable in her video and cried as she thought about the misery she endured just when she thought things were finally coming together.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to hopeless Fort Hare student in TikTok video

Social media users tried to console the heartbroken lady:

@lulubear_xo explained:

“University of Fort Hare is the absolute pits. They took two years of my life after my marks magically disappeared from the system for two years in a row. Hate that institution with everything in me.”

@𝐍𝐌.ᥫ᭡ commented:

“Her cries broke me, man. I’m so sorry.”

@frankmesolo said:

“The dean should be able to give a credit for the module passed at UNISA.”

@Dimakatso wrote:

“So if you passed the module at Unisa, why are they making you rewrite instead of crediting you and giving you your degree? Fight girl, fight.”

@Average Dude asked:

“How can they phase out Civil Procedure? Isn't Civil Procedure one of the top 5 most important modules in the LLB program?”

