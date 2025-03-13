A young South African lady took her best shot at content creation by hooking TikTokkers with her compelling story

The mom-to-be filmed a vlog of herself and her routine as a pregnant 24-year woman with the hope of being a celebrated content creator

Social media users had opposing views about the woman based on the information she shared in the video

A 24-year-old South African woman shared a realistic day in her life through the lens and shared footage on TikTok.

Her vlog went viral and reached a lot of people who resonated with her content among the 201.4K viewers.

24-year-old lady shares life as a pregnant and unemployed SA youngster

A South African lady, in her mid-twenties, Siphesihle Tshabalala, took a different route to the popular way of vlogging after she used her personal journey as a hook. Tshabalala captured Mzansi’s attention by mentioning that she’s an unemployed youngster who happens to be a qualified teacher.

Her vlog was worth watching because a lot of young people related to her current situation and were looking to see how the next individual dealt with the similar circumstance. Tshabalala’s situation had an interesting twist as she’s an unemployed 24-year-old who’s also expecting a baby soon.

The fact that she was brave enough to share her raw life with Mzansi and the world amazed many. Tshabalala started off her day with freshening up and going for a jog:

“I have decided that one way of keeping myself sane each and every day is by documenting my life basically showing you girls what I get up to on a daily basis. I make sure I get through each and every day without losing my mind or having mental breakdowns. Most unemployed people go through that merely because of life’s hardships on a daily basis and trying to make it through the day.

“Maybe through creating this content, I might actually save someone’s life.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to young pregnant and unemployed lady’s vlog

Social media users expressed themselves in the comments:

@Lerato Mpanyane assured the lady:

“We will get our breakthrough, it's just a matter of time.”

@NossyM commented:

“Mommy, I’m too lazy to even take a walk, I’m always exhausted. I envy your energy.”

@the fly mommy wrote:

“I needed to see this I'm so depressed because of unemployment.”

@Bantse_k shared:

“I'm 23 years old with a four-month-old baby and unemployed.”

@Miss Lee explained:

“I’m 25, a two-time graduate and unemployed. I’m making a baby this year maybe I will have a reason to be happy, love and light mama.”

@Dimpho pointed out:

“You just triggered something in me when you talk about being unemployed.”

@Lira said:

“I need to see more of this, welcome your new follower honey.”

@Sinethemba Mazibuko shared:

“You got this mommy, that little bundle of joy will come with blessings in abundance keep your head up.”

