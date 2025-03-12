Global site navigation

“Convinced My Boyfriend to Get This”: Woman Shows Off R1.5K Mini Portable Washing Machine, SA Amazed
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A young South African lady managed to butter her man up to buy an electronic appliance she had been eyeing 
  • The portable mini washing machine had been tending on the Mzansi side of TikTok and enticed many to make a purchase 
  • Social media users loved the woman’s honest review and interacted with her in a thread of comments 

Technology keeps on changing with the times to make people’s lives much easier and has now automated most things.

Couple shows off portable washing machine
A Mzansi couple purchased the trending portable washing machine. Image: @_unathib
Source: TikTok

Although some humans have fought the advancement f certain robots, Mzansi has made an exception for one.

Woman shows off R1.5K mini portable washing machine, SA amazed

A young South African lady, Unathi Bango was influenced by the rest of the country’s digital content creators who spent less on a washing machine. The portable appliance allows people to carry it from location to location.

The woman from Cape Town was excited to share her experience and vlogged the day she went to pick up her gift. Bango used public transport to travel with the new washing machine and plugged it in as soon as she got home.

Her boyfriend excitedly placed things in place while his girlfriend took out dirty laundry to test out their new purchase. The pair were happy with their new appliances as they helped clean their tiny laundry:

“I convinced my boyfriend to get the mini cutest machine. I did one load of washing and experienced about 300 drillion spins.”

The mini washing machine retails for R1.5K at OK Furniture. 

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by mini R1.5K washing machine 

Social media users shared their thoughts on the new and portable machine:

SA pleased with portable washing machine
A Mzansi woman enticed SA to purchase the trendy portable washing machine. Image: @_unathib
Source: TikTok

@Hope💎 pointed out:

“No man,  this machine keeps shrinking.”

@kimnathie explained:

“I’m definitely getting this for my grandmother in the village. She washes her pj and socks every day.”

@cakescpt was not pleased with the size of the washing machine:

“It seems you could have done your washing in the kettle rather, it’s the same size.”

@keamo__mo advised the woman in the comments:

“Please read the manual, you need to remove that white thing underneath for air circulation.”

@BongekileZondi shared her experience with the washer:

“I bought mine two weeks back and it really works.”

@Matsakisi made a plan to buy the appliance:

“I'm thinking of not buying groceries this month, I will drink water, Jesus  survived 40 days without taking any sip of water.”

@Da1&OnlyKB had an idea to train her child:

“I should get it for my son, these teens should start doing their own laundry.”

