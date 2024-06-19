A gent on Facebook showed off his beautiful home for the world to see

Sbu from Alexander was happy to show off the decorative skills he used to turn a one-room space into a home

The gent from Alex shared 13 photos of his home, showing it off from different angles

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent from Alexander, Sbu, showed off his humble home on a popular Facebook group.

A humble gent showed off his home on a popular Facebook group. Image: @Sbu Ayanda

Source: TikTok

The Mzansi gent shared numerous photos showing off his decorative skills from every angle of his home.

Home sweet home

Home is what you make out of a space, and more often than not, it is where you’re most happy and comfortable. People decorate their homes with pieces that bring them joy and pleasure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent from Alex turned an ordinary one-room space into a home with his decorative skills. Sbu used both feminine and masculine colours to show off his personality.

See the post below:

A Mzansi gent showed of his decorative skills in his home. Image: @Sbu Ayanda

Source: Facebook

Home is where the heart is

The Mzansi grootman has a sleeping area with a bed draped in beautiful colourful linen. In front of the bed, there’s a living area with a huge couch and a coffee table. The television is next to his wardrobe on a television stand. He keeps his bathtub and washing basket next to his television.

He stores his food in the kitchen, which has a fridge and cupboards. The home also has framed pieces on the walls and a wine rack.

Netizens created a thread of 50 comments where they complimented the gent:

@Light Skinned Thabo complimented Sbu's decorative skills:

"I love your room, setting of your wine rack, Hookah makes your room welcoming and your bedding, with style."

@Naledi Makgala congratulated the gent:

"You worked well with such a small space."

@Babe-bear Choba raised a concern:

"It's beautiful & clean but so challenging, How do you open your fridge?"

Man of the house

Briefly News also reported that a man decided to build a home for himself and his little family and it's exactly what they need and more. The man’s decision impressed many social media users who praised the gentleman for taking hold of his own life.

The family man showed off his new home on a popular Facebook group and received tons of good wishes in the comments section. The hardworking gent shared his achievement on social media and got all the love from Mzansi for his efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News