One South African woman was moved by how her mother showed up for her on one of the most important days of her life

The mom was her daughter’s biggest cheerleader and trended on TikTok after showing off her genuine support

Social media users loved the pair’s beautiful relationship and discussed it in a thread of comments

Mother-daughter relationships in African households are a pleasure to watch since it’s quite rare for a lot of women.

A young lady moved Mzansi with her sweet relationship with her mother. Image: @motlatso_/.

Source: TikTok

Some people have to go to therapy to unlearn toxic traits and coping mechanisms after inheriting their mothers’ trauma.

Lady moved by how mom supported her during first 10km marathon

A supportive South African mother warmed the internet when she showed her full support for her daughter. The young Mzansi lady, Motlatso, ran her first 10km marathon and shared a glimpse of her experience in a now-viral TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The runner’s mother stood at the finish line to boost her daughter’s speed once she approached the final mile. The trick worked as Motlatso finished her marathon in one hour and twenty five minutes.

Her mom’s genuine support moved many South Africans who views the viral video almost half a million times. The young woman woke up at around 05:00 am to get ready for her big day and did a lot of breathing exercises in the 45-minute Uber to the venue.

The run started at 06:30 and Motlatso’s plan was to keep a steady pace and control her breathing. The participants received refreshments every now and then.

The lady confessed that she felt like giving up after running 8km but the thought of her mom waiting for her at the finish line kept her going. Motlasto captioned her clip:

“POV: You ran your first 10km race and your mom was waiting for you at the finish line. My always in all ways.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lovely mother-daughter relationship

Social media users were moved by a supportive mom in a viral TikTok video:

South Africans reacted to a woman's sweet relationship with her mother. Image: @motlatso_/.

Source: TikTok

@tshepi.sma prayed:

“Lord heal me for my boys, I want to be this mom.”

@Hazel Kotu said:

“You guys are incredibly lucky.”

@Thabisowis cried:

“Bathong, we don’t have mothers.”

@✨Quiet Luxury Girlie ✨wrote:

“We don’t talk enough about Moms who are our biggest cheerleaders what a concept. Angels on Earth.”

@Leshiiey91 promised:

“I’m going to be this mom.”

@Bonga Jali commented:

“My late mom would never. My mom would say she wouldn't skip work for a paper referring to school awards. I'd collect so many of them. I'd never heal.”

@Seboledi Bolela said:

“I am healing myself by giving my kids the mom I never had.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans praised one mother's revolutionary parenting style after explaining how she allowed her children to lead their own lives.

A Mzansi young lady shared an emotional TikTok post of a letter she wrote to her late mother mostly updating her about life since her departure.

A mom hopped on TikTok to share how she turned into a tooth fairy overnight after her son lost his tooth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News