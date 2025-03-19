South Africans were in awe of a dedicated Mzansi lady who was part of a construction project

The determined woman shared a glimpse of her day as a bricklayer on TikTok and went viral with over half a million views

Social media users complimented the lady in a thread of over 1.4K comments after the post was shared over a thousand times

South African women are taking over male-dominated fields and the rest of Mzansi cannot help but be inspired.

A lady wowed many with her profession when she shared a now-viral TikTok video of a day in her life.

Mzansi inspired by female bricklayer building house

Back in the day, jobs like teaching and nursing were reserved for women while men were given positions in construction and other jobs that required physical strength. Now that feminism is on the rise, the ladies are taking up space in professions that they are most passionate about.

A South African woman, Nono, wowed many internet users with her bricklaying skills after she shared a short vlog of her work. The lady did a clean job and impressed many not just with her admirable work but her determination to thrive in a male-dominated industry.

Nono also documented other projects that she shared on her TikTok, working with men who respect her presence and dedication towards the particular project. Her colleagues are welcoming and share the same joy of working in the industry.

Although Nono’s work is admirable, some social media users pointed out a few things that she should consider but the professional bricklayer responded:

“Thank you so much. Well, l am an artisan in bricklaying so I can't forget brick force.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in awe of female bricklayer’s admirable work

Social media users applauded the woman for taking up space in a male-dominated space:

@sister T commented:

“I wish I knew how to build like you so that I can build a home for my kids.”

@andziso1 shared kind words:

“She is thinking outside the box where a person can do any job without going to varsity or college for training. Well done my sister, I'm proud of you for believing that you can do it.”

@Malunga Zokufa commented:

“Well done my sister.”

@MrsP said:

“Beautiful workmanship.”

@Gilly seloane koki wrote:

“I have so much respect for you my sister.”

@lvm612 said:

“On behalf of all women, we are so proud of you.”

@Caylee cay🇿🇦 pointed out:

“You remind me of my mom in her prime time.”

@Rene Dear heart was impressed:

“Well done, it’s straight and she didn't even use a line guide.”

@Miss P.S.B.L.N.A.Y.O commented:

“Woman of the year give her flowers.”

@Mfeka was moved:

“Honestly speaking, you are the queen, the boss woman of the game. Kudus and much much much more respect.”

@PMM_Inspirations aD=D said:

“If I was your neighbour, I would come to volunteer and help you. There aren't many women with skills like this.”

Source: Briefly News